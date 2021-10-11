In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.
In 1992, Burkley said, “Cancel you.”
In most places, today is Columbus Day, the federal holiday named for the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus who, financed by the Spanish crown, discovered America.
Columbus left Palos, Spain, on Aug. 3, 1492, with three ships, the Santa Maria, the Nina and the Pinta. A replica of the Santa Maria recently called on Brunswick and let people come aboard for tours.
Columbus landed in the West Indies on Oct. 12 and claimed it for Spain. There is evidence Vikings already had landed in North America 300 years or so earlier, but later abandoned their settlements because the existing residents seemed to resent them, probably in the same way St. Simons Island residents welcome new arrivals.
Our elementary school teachers taught us that little “1492” rhyme so we could remember when Columbus first set foot in the Americas. They never told us, however, that Columbus sailed back to Spain with stolen gold, spices and enslaved natives. That sort of abuse was to be expected given he was sent by the government.
He left some people behind who the natives killed before he got back, which seems just.
Columbus used to get a lot more credit than he gets now. As we all know, he wasn’t looking for the New World. He was looking for a trade route to India in the Old World. And of course he got lost. He sighted Cuba and thought it was China. In December, he landed in Hispaniola and suspected it was Japan.
He promised his Spanish investors he could provide all sorts of precious gems, things we would call commodities now and, worst of all, slaves. As bad as that sounds, it was something he did unintentionally that did the most damage. His crew brought smallpox, measles, influenza and other new diseases. Studies estimate that 236,000 of the 250,000 inhabitants of Hispaniola died from the new diseases.
Later, American colonists brought alcohol which wreaked and continues to wreak devastation on American natives. They returned the favor, however, by introducing Virginia colonists to tobacco which has wrecked the hearts and lungs of millions and millions.
Columbus’ name was held in pretty high esteem for centuries. After all, it’s pretty remarkable that he made it to the Caribbean and back to Spain.
After years of celebrating Columbus Day, Berkeley, Calif., the place that capitalized the L in Left Coast, officially dropped Columbus’ name from the holiday celebrating his discovery of America. Berkeley reasoned Columbus’ name was to be shamed and not celebrated.
It is now Indigenous Peoples Day in Berkley and, since then, some other places of enlightened wokeness, including Seattle and Minnesota.
“We are no longer going to celebrate a time of genocide but instead we will honor the land we live on and the people who have been here since the beginning,’’ Berkley Mayor Loni Hancock said at the time.
That was on the 500th anniversary of Columbus discovery and there was to have been a big celebration. In fact, replicas of Columbus’ three ships came to Brunswick that year towed by a Spanish Navy vessel.
Columbus lost his spot on some calendars and during a Black Lives Matter protest a couple of years ago, protesters pulled down a statue of Columbus in Minneapolis. As we see, former heroes, especially Confederate generals, are now pariahs and their statues are coming down.
It’s one thing to change the name of a holiday but another to change the name of a city. There are 14 Columbus municipalities in America from the largest, Columbus, Ohio, with more than 900,000 people to Columbus, N.Y., a hamlet where about 1,000 people live scattered around the countryside
Columbus, Montana, has about 2,000 people and is unlikely to revert to its original name, Sheep Dip.
Columbus, N.M., on the border of Old Mexico, is best known for Pancho Villa’s attack in 1916. In retaliation, the U.S. sent 10,000 troops to Mexico.
A group of settlers from Columbus, Ohio, settled the Nebraska version in 1856 on land taken from the Pawnee.
Columbus, Ga., was founded in 1828 on land that was once a Creek Indian trading post on the Chattahoochee River. The city has another problematic name. It is home to Fort Benning, which was named for Confederate general Henry L. Benning who before the Civil War, played a key role in the secessionist movement.
Anyone who argues the Civil War wasn’t fought over slavery need only read some of Benning’s speeches. He famously said he’d rather be stricken with illness or face starvation than see the slaves freed. Fort Benning will get another name. It will always be Benning to me, however, because that’s the name it carried when I suffered some major indignities in the U.S. Army.
So anyway, today is still officially Columbus Day in most places. Banks, the stock exchange, schools and most government buildings are closed today. That means the mail will be later than it was already going to be given the U.S. Postal Service’s new rules. It used to be that postal workers got upset when we called it snail mail. I’m thinking snails should be offended.
If you’re one of those people who mails Christmas presents, perhaps you should plan to post them by Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples Day, next year so they’ll get there on time.
So happy holiday. Enjoy your day off.