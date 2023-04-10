People go onto Ancestry.com for a lot of reasons. Some do it to find birth parents and others with health concerns want to learn if they have unknown relatives who died young. Adopted children want to look for siblings and a few, like Joan Scarborough, do so out of curiosity and desire to do a good turn.
She has a great aunt Julia Dart buried in historic Oak Grove cemetery. Her gravestone has an addendum of sorts, a marble medallion, with two other names on it.
It says, “In loving memory of my husband Charles U. Dart, Dec. 18, 1879 – Jan. 3., 1915 and son Major John P. Dart, July 28, 1911 – Dec. 23, 1944.”
Her husband and son were both lost at sea, one in the sinking of a boat, the other in a presumed plane crash, and have no graves where the widow and grieving mother could leave flowers.
Scarborough is a Dart descendent who lived in what was once a row of Dart homes along Glynn Avenue. She grew up in a house where the late Bill Disque ran his veterinary clinic for years. It has since been torn down as was Urbanas Dart’s historic house that housed the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau. It was torn down to make room for further development. As for the development, any day now…
Scarborough’s great-grandfather was a brownstone cutter who lived in New York City and was the father of seven daughters. One of them, Kathryn Cummings, came to Brunswick to visit relatives. She met Edwin Dart, and the pair fell in love and married.
Later, her sister Julia came to Brunswick to visit Edwin and Kathryn Dart and met Edwin’s first cousin, Charles Urbanus Dart. The result was a second Cummings-Dart marriage. The Dart cousins had one child each, John Patrick Dart and Scarborough’s mother, Harriett Dart.
With the Darts living all in a row, Harriett and Pat became playmates and close friends.
She and Pat grew up like brother and sister, Scarborough said, the only children of the former Cummings sisters.
The first tragedy for Scarborough’s Aunt Julia fell when her son Pat was 3. Charles Dart was aboard a steamboat, the Rambler, went down off Cumberland Island. His body and those of three others aboard, were never found. A poet known only as H.M.D. wrote “The Wreck of the Rambler” saying the boat would be found only as driftwood. He was right. Scarborough has a sideboard from the boat.
She stayed in Brunswick and her son, Pat, graduated from Glynn Academy and went into the Air Force. He was an Air Force major and engineer during World War II.
Maj. Dart’s engineering job was to build airfields as the American forces defeated the Japanese in island hopping toward Japan. He boarded a B-25 bomber on Biak, on the northeast side of New Guinea Bay on Dec. 23, 1944. The plane never made its destination nor was it ever heard from again. It was presumed to have gone down in the Pacific.
“None of the records show where he was going or what he was going to do,’’ Scarborough said.
He was survived by his mother and his wife, Eloise. After a while, Eloise moved home to Louisiana. Meanwhile, Julia Dart went to business school in Jacksonville and served as secretary to U.S. District Judge Frank Scarlett for whom the Brunswick federal building is named.
After Scarborough’s mother and Aunt Julia died, she was left with some photos.
“I always wondered what happened to Eloise, and I found it’’ Scarborough said, using Ancestry.com genealogy, she learned that Eloise had remarried and had a daughter. She reached out to the daughter, Karen, by phone but Karen wouldn’t take the calls from a number she didn’t recognize.
Scarborough understood in this age of unwanted phone solicitations, so she did it the old fashion way, she wrote a letter explaining who she was and providing her number.
The letter from Brunswick elicited memories for Karen.
“I know Brunswick, Ga.,’’ she said. “My mother used to take me there to visit this old lady and she’d give me a Christmas present.”
She knew her mother had been married to a man named Dart.
“I never saw him or a picture of him,’’ she told Scarborough. “She said, ‘I still have my mother’s silk wedding dress in my cedar chest. I don’t know why.’ ’’
Karen could not have seen him in person because he had been dead for years before her mother married her father in Louisiana. As for a picture, Scarborough helped by sending her a copy of a wedding photo of her mother dressed in the white silk dress that was in her cedar chest. She was standing with John Patrick Dart, the day they became man and wife.
It was the picture that started Scarborough’s search in the first place.
“I was looking to see if Eloise had any children I could give the picture to,’’ she said.
That photo was about all Scarborough had of her cousin John Patrick Dart. His plan disappeared about three months before her birth.
For all the work of finding the only child of her former Aunt Eloise, she got a heartwarming reward. With her first husband’s death, the former Eloise Dart had no ties, at least legal ones, to her former mother in law, but she still came to see her in Brunswick bringing her little girl.
“It meant a lot she was still kind to Aunt Julia,’’ Scarborough said.
It was a kinder, gentler time and good to remember.
The Wreck of the Rambler
“The Rambler held for the open sea,
but a treacherous reef of sand
Seized her frame with cruel grasp,
Not far off Cumberland.
The gallant crew fought long and hared,
‘Gainst wind, tide and wave,
Unmindful ere the morrow’s sun
The sea would be their grave.
They would not go when safety called
Ere wind and waves grew high,
But answered back with courage both
We’ll ave the boat – or die.
A sad long call he Rambler gave,
As storms swept from the sea,
A knell – for Ingram, Bell and Dart,
A knell – for young Segui.
O, God, O Christ thou Savior dear,
We pray those souls may be
Save in the arms of Love Divine
Through all eternity.
Then sturdy Rambler fare thee well!
We’ll see thy form no more,
Except at driftwood scattered wide
Along a southern shore.”
H.M.B.