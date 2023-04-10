People go onto Ancestry.com for a lot of reasons. Some do it to find birth parents and others with health concerns want to learn if they have unknown relatives who died young. Adopted children want to look for siblings and a few, like Joan Scarborough, do so out of curiosity and desire to do a good turn.

She has a great aunt Julia Dart buried in historic Oak Grove cemetery. Her gravestone has an addendum of sorts, a marble medallion, with two other names on it.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.