The most dangerous excuse for criminality in this nation’s modern history may have been uttered in Chicago.
It all started when looters broke windows in the city’s tony downtown shopping district and looted Gucci, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Coach and other high-end stores last weekend. An estimated 1,000 people carried off cash registers and armloads and bags of expensive goods. One witness said some came in U-Haul rental trucks so they could steal more.
They did an estimated $60 million in damage and injured 13 Chicago police officers, according to an NBC affiliate in Chicago. Now the TV stations often say the majority of protesters are peaceful and that a small minority was responsible for the violence.
Maybe. Perhaps those who tried repeatedly to burn the federal building in Portland thought Kum Ba Yah is best sung around a fire.
In Chicago, the vast majority appeared to be thieves, but Black Lives Matter spokesman Ariel Atkins said it was all justified, according to NBC.
“This is reparations. Anything they wanted to take they can take it because these businesses have insurance,’’ he said.
Atkins said he didn’t care if someone decided to loot a Gucci, a Macy’s or a Nike store, “because that makes sure that person eats...That makes sure that person has clothes.”
I haven’t seen any comment from Atkins on one of the targets: The Ronald McDonald House where frightened children and their parents hid as the front door and windows were smashed. The Ronald McDonald House is where it is because Lurie’s Children’s Hospital is five blocks away. The last thing these children need is the stress of marauding looters.
I haven’t seen any mention in the local Chicago newspaper that the house was targeted, but I found an earlier column where it was called a port in the storm for sick kids. A swirling vortex of uncaring criminals descended on that port and took the residents’ peace and sense of security.
Reparations? Yeah. Right.
I friend of mine told me recently that it broke his heart that someone had to remind us that black lives matter. Actually, the phase stops short. Black lives are precious.
But helpless children should not be placed in fear of their precious lives.
The bottom line is I figure it won’t be long before the very Chicago residents who could afford to shop in those looted stores will follow the lead of New Yorkers and leave town permanently.
I had an odd but interesting moment last week. Our daughter’s family has moved, and I took a few boxes to their house one mid-afternoon.
It was hot, and you got drenched in sweat walking a few feet to the mailbox.
After I unloaded, I headed back to St. Simons with the AC blasting and some music playing. There are things I don’t like about my Prius V, including its lousy fuel mileage for a hybrid, but the air conditioning is great. It’s a short wait for the cold air.
I was sitting at the traffic light at Community Road and 341 waiting to turn left with my iPhone shuffling through music, some J.D. Crowe and the New South, James Taylor and the Seldom Scene. The sky was cloudless, the sun was beating down and the car thermometer read 92 degrees.
A bluegrass song ended and I heard a solo piano. It was Fred McKinnon playing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Normally, I would have hit a button and moved on because that music’s time is months away, but Fred’s rendition is my favorite. Last Christmas, however, a backseat music critic didn’t like it. “That’s not Christmas music, Granddaddy,’’ Benjamin, who was 4 at the time, told me. “They didn’t sing Jingle Bells.”
But on a blisteringly hot August day alone in my car, I loved it. Fred has a great touch and suddenly, with cold air coursing over me, my mind jumped forward to a day that required a sweater and with kids, encircled by smiling adults and lit by tree lights, ripping into wrapping paper.
But this is August when Josephine followed Isaias and the coronavirus is still keeping us at home. But I hope someday to head over a lot of rivers and through a lot of woods, with the heater on while Fred plays perfectly.
On another note, congratulations to all you candidates who won your primaries. For you who have no opposition left and those who came up short, your political races are over.
So, please, get your signs off the sides of the roads.
They’re still everywhere exhorting us to vote for candidates who are no longer candidates.
Even those who are still in contested races need to check on their signs. Among a collection of signs on the west end of the St. Simons causeway is one that says simply Joyce Marie Griggs. The fact she wants to represent Georgia’s 1st Congressional District has completely faded.
And one side of Utrina “Trina” Rankin’s sign doesn’t have her name. She’s a Democrat who wants to unseat Republican Jeff Chapman for Glynn County tax commissioner. You can get that information by parking and looking at the back of her sign.
Maybe all this is a sign that the election season is too long. Not even the signs can make it through.