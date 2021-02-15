It’s all too much.
We have a virtual mosaic of controversy with love as the theme. The love of your life, as in the woman or man you married, intend to marry or take to the prom — if there is a prom — and the love of country. Do you take a knee to propose marriage or for the national anthem or both?
Sunday was Valentine’s Day, a day named for the patron saint of chocolate, flowers and candlelit dinners. There’s a political pall over all of it because the Democrats in Congress are impeaching a former president on Presidents Day weekend.
It’s hard to figure how the Feb. 14 Feast of St. Valentine became a day for lovers, a day on which you’d better do something sweet for your sweetheart. If not, it becomes a sort of Groundhog Day. If your wife/fiance/girlfriend doesn’t see flowers, a box of chocolates, a nice dinner or all of the above, you could be in for six or more weeks of icy relations.
As for St. Valentine, he was martyred on orders from Roman Emperor Claudius II. As Bishop of Rome, Valentine had converted many, but when he tried to persuade Claudius to turn from idol worship to Christianity, Claudius instead ordered Valentine to renounce his faith. Valentine declined, graciously we imagine, and was clubbed to death Feb. 14, 269.
Maybe he should have just done it the Southern Baptist way, asking Claudius, “If you were to die tonight, where would you go?” then singing “Just As I Am” at least 14 times.
It’s odd how St. Valentine’s grisly death could inspire a day for celebrating love, but it did, and it starts in school. I doubt we celebrated St. Valentine’s day at two-room Williford Elementary school. We had a few farmer’s kids, but most were the children of men who picked their cotton, milked their cows and baled their hay. Those farmhands barely had money to buy milk and eggs, much less Valentine cards.
But when Willford closed and I was sent to Starr Elementary, it was a forced celebration. Mrs. Patterson put a list of names on the blackboard, instructed us to copy them all and bring a card for each. We did.
Thank God that didn’t get past elementary school, and I’m wondering how schools are handling it this year.
I celebrated a few of the special days in high school with girls I couldn’t live without, yet I have.
In 1976, I sent flowers to Vonette at Emanuel College where she was a freshman. We couldn’t go out on Saturday night because I was in Columbia, S.C., picking up an award for newspaper photography. I know it’s hard to believe, but I won in the blind hog/spot news category.
I called her long distance from a downtown hotel and for the first time she said those words I was dying to hear. Counting Saturday, we’ve celebrated 45 Valentine Days.
We said our wedding vows in 1977, seven years after I took this oath. “I, Terry Dickson, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United states against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
Thus I became U.S. Army Pvt. Terry Dickson.
Those last two phrases were very important, trumping the rest. If an officer, including the commander-in-chief, gave you an unlawful order, you were duty bound to disregard it. If you love God and country, you’ll do what’s right.
Which brings us to Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA Dallas Mavericks who decided to not play the National Anthem before games. Somebody finally noticed and the NBA ordered Cuban to play the anthem.
Cuban explained he was listening to the community and had nothing against the anthem.
“We didn’t make any decision to never play the National Anthem then — that wasn’t the case at all. We didn’t cancel the National Anthem. We still had our flag flying proud up on the wall at the American Airlines Center, and everybody had the opportunity to address it and pray to it or salute to it or whatever their feelings are,” he said.
Cuban had the support of his players, some of whom said the owner had their backs and they’d run through a wall for him.
There is no indication in all of this that Cuban and his players would run through any walls or bounce off any for their country.
But I’ve said before, I think we play the anthem too much. I’m not sure we should play it before something as trivial as a sporting event. Some take it seriously and sing along while others text, talk to friends or stand in the beer line. For many, the last words of the “Star Spangled Banner” are “Play Ball,’’ or “Captain, call it in the air. It is heads.”
The “Star Spangled Banner” is sometimes like the blessing before a meal, the same words said by rote without any real feeling of gratitude to the God who made it all. The mashed potatoes are getting cold and please pass the burn and serve rolls.
I’m not certain Mark Cuban deserves to have the anthem played at his games where most in the stands are more interested in hearing a referee’s whistle at tip off. But since I’ll never attend an NBA game, I’ll let others decide that.
I know this: On June 8, 1970, I raised my right hand and took an oath, and on July 23, 1977, I joined hands with a beautiful young woman and repeated a vow. I am still happily bound by both.