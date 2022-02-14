Oh Valentine, St. Valentine,
You ever give us pleasure.
On the ides of each Februar’,
Husbands spend beyond sane measure.
(Sung to the tune of “Oh, Tannenbaum.”)
It is a day for those in love, whether they’re deep into long marriages, engaged or 6-year-olds who fell in like across a first grade classroom. I can’t tell you how things are nowadays in elementary school, but I remember 60 plus years ago that boys and girls didn’t mix at recess.
Boys played tag, parking lot football or wrestled during those breaks after lunch. Girls walked around in little groups whispering about elementary girl stuff mostly about which of their many snaggle-toothed suitors had moved to the top of the Hit Parade of Love charts.
A girl would separate herself from the group, walk over to the boys and say to Freddy who was counting the days until he was a Fred like his grandpa and dad.
“Janice likes you,’’ she would tell Freddy. “Do you like her?”
As smirks and grins covered his friend’s faces, Freddy’s own would turn a shade usually seen on candy apples at the county fair.
“No,’’ he would say, and the emissary would walk back to deliver the soul-crushing news to Janice.
Once recess was over and everyone was settled into their desks, Freddy, the rebuffer, would write a little note to Janice, the rebuffee, as if nothing had happened at recess: “I like you. Do you like me? Check yes or no,’’ beside two boxes that were appropriately labeled but not quite square. Then as the teacher’s chalk screeched across the blackboard, his co-conspiring classmates passed the notes across three aisles to the somewhat less than heart-broken Janice.
Janice, understanding that Freddy could not admit to “liking” anyone in front of all his friends, would check a box and off it would go by return class mail.
St. Valentine’s Day was a mandatory celebration, and each student had to bring a Valentine card for each classmate. You even had to get one for Teddy Wayne who tried to beat up at least one other boy at recess.
Some of the kids dropped a little candy heart into each envelope that had little messages like Luv U, Be Mine, Love, XOXO and Sweet. The XOXO was and still is, in the universal language of puppy love, code for hugs and kisses. Except of course in football playbooks where attached arrows show blocking patterns.
The 21st Century has caught up with the candy heart industry. Unfortunately.
The new messages include BFF (or Best Friend Forever), Bae (short for Babe), DM Me (which means send me a private message via social media) and TTYL (Talk to You Later.) It mystifies me why you would produce one that says LOL, but it’s in the mix.
I didn’t care what the message was because I figure somebody’s mom had just popped one in each envelope without reading them, and besides, my mother always bought a bag for home because they had those two ingredients that are critical to the Southern confectionery, sugar and corn sugar.
What I cared about was the flavor, and it usually seemed to be my bad luck to get white ones, which if memory serves, were wintergreen flavored. Wintergreen reminds me of Pepto Bismol, which in turn reminds me of being sick in the middle of a winter night.
I always liked the purplish and orange hearts. I don’t know what the flavor was, but it wasn’t wintergreen. Usually, I’d rather eat rutabaga pate with kale chips.
At least now the hearts come in banana, orange, lemon-lime, cherry and grape flavors, and you guessed it, wintergreen.
In today’s world, Janice doesn’t need an envoy. She can just text her fourth-grade intended and ask what his intentions are — the Bronte sisters would say an “understanding” — and in seconds she has a response without a bunch of witnesses. Maybe he’ll say, “No. I don’t like you that way. Let’s just be BFFs.” That may be better than “LOL.”
It seems to me that social media has taken out too much of the anticipation and the romance, not to mention the sugar.
I walked the candy aisles last week and saw that about every candy company in the world has gotten into the Valentine racket. For florists and candy makers, Valentine’s Day this year will be their Black Monday. They’ve packaged about everything imaginable in heart-shaped boxes and jacked up the price. If you like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, they have some that are heart-shaped.
There are still the old standards, the Russell-Stover and the Whitman’s, the boxes of assorted chocolates. Those are sort of like true love. Sometimes you pick one and you love it, but sometimes you get truffles or mint.
Forrest Gump’s mama said, “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.”
Same as sending an emissary across a playground, passing a note or sending a text. You never know what you’re going to get back.
I hope none of you get disappointed today. You could do worse than a BFF.