For about 23 years, Calvin Waye has been on and often led the committee that organizes the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Brunswick.
He grew up in Brookman, a community west of Brunswick, where he went to one of the small segregated schools that were ultimately consolidated with county schools in town. He began going to school in Brunswick in the seventh grade and graduated from Risley High.
Observances of the slain civil rights leader’s birthday began humbly when the late Geneva Lyde was one of the organizers before Waye. She worked for the desegregation of county schools and businesses starting in the late 1960s and ultimately served on the school board.
“People would go to the courthouse, then back to City Hall,’’ where students read essays on King to the crowd standing below on the sidewalk and Goucester Street, Waye said.
The parade has grown and now has floats with church choirs, marchers, children on bicycles, skateboards and hoverboards and children scurrying after candy thrown from parade entries.
Many of those who broke down local racial barriers are remembered in one way or the other. It’s odd that there’s no mention of Waye and his colleagues who were the first Blacks to serve as Brunswick police officers.
He was among four Black officers who Chief A.L. Lokey hired in 1966, Waye said. His predecessor had vowed the city would have no Black officers so long as he wore the badge.
Waye and the other officers went pretty much unnoticed by the people going into stores, banks and other offices during regular business hours.
“We worked every evening and midnight shift,’’ Wayne said. “They never let us work the day shift.”
Two worked from 4 p.m. until midnight and two worked from midnight until 8 a.m. when the White cops took over the beats.
Waye said he and the other Black officers conducted themselves professionally. That was at a time, however, when people weren’t out much at night. In today’s downtown Brunswick, business picks up at the bars and restaurants as the sun sets.
“That got old after five of our six years,’’ Waye said of the night shifts.
They tried getting on with the Georgia State Patrol, which had a different barrier.
“They told us if we got on the state patrol we’d have to move out of the county,’’ Waye said.
That’s not unusual. The state patrol likes for new troopers to start their careers patrolling roads away from their old friends. That would have meant leaving the Brookman community and Waye didn’t want to do that.
He left the Brunswick Police Department for the Glynn County Police Department and got more education. His 180 hours at the police academy included instruction in investigations, court procedures and other areas he had never studied.
“I was the first Black police officer assigned to St. Simons Island,’’ he said. “They said that would never happen.”
But it did and he again did his job professionally, always maintaining decorum.
As with the city, he left after half a dozen years, this time to become a county sheriff’s deputy. He worked in court security for a few years until the Glynn County jail, in what is now the Harold Pate Building, was packed with inmates, some sleeping on cots. Those conditions resulted in a federal suit, and U.S. District Judge Anthony A. Alaimo made it known he believed every jail should have a dedicated administrator.
There were several deputy sheriffs who not only wanted the position but they also outranked Waye. Sheriff Thomas “Slick” Jones skipped over them to name Waye his jail administrator.
“It was complicated,’’ Waye said of the job. “When you start talking about working with people and helping them with their rights, it was right down my line.”
One of the first things he did was give personnel a more professional title.
“If you worked in the jail, you were called a jailer,’’ Waye said.
He favored corrections or detention officers.
He had worked with Jones nine years when Wayne V. Bennett won the sheriff’s election. Waye decided it was time to move on and headed up security at Glynn Place Mall for a while before moving to security at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
Now 88, Waye is retired but active in the Tri-Area Association, an advisory group that advocates for Brookman, Fancy Bluff and Buck Swamp, an area once populated by Black farmers that has experienced rapid growth. He is also on the advisory board for Blythe Island Regional Park.
As a Black man, some things have bothered him, and they still do.
“I want to know why when we visit our heritage, we have to pay $8,’’ he said of the Jekyll Island parking fee. That heritage centers on The Wanderer, the (next to the) last slave ship that ever made it to America. The Wanderer, which had left Nigeria with 487 slaves aboard, anchored off Jekyll Island’s south end on Nov. 28, 1858, and took off with the 409 survivors. Those enslaved people were sold around the southeast, but some remained in Glynn County.
A lot of red tape must also be negotiated to get to the slave hospital on Sea Island Co. property, and that bothers Waye as does the fact the slave cabins on Gascoigne Bluff aren’t always open.
He is troubled that there is no monument at Ebo Landing where, it is said, slaves drowned themselves rather than continue in bondage.
Purchased in 1803 in Savannah to work on the plantations of John Couper and Thomas Spalding, the slaves were put on a small vessel and sailed to St. Simons. They rebelled and overpowered the crew, which jumped overboard and drowned. Roswell King, Maj. Pierce Butler’s overseer, said some “took to the swamp” in Dunbar Creek and drowned.
“It was a lot of years before I found out where it was,’’ Waye said. When he did he found no marking other than a creosote post at the end of a road, he said.
But at least there’s a post. There is no mention in local history of those early Black officers who patrolled the sidewalks and checked the doors of stores and restaurants where they weren’t welcome.
There should be more.