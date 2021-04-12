I had never paid much attention to the word boycott until May 1972. That’s when Cesar Chavez, an organizer of farm workers in California, Arizona and elsewhere was on one of his protest fasts.
Chavez was urging another boycott of lettuce over treatment of farmworkers. Grapes were also a target of Chavez-inspired boycotts.
George McGovern, who was running for president against Richard Nixon, traveled west to trade endorsements with Chavez. Chavez endorsed McGovern for president and McGovern endorsed the lettuce boycott and pledged not to eat any.
Had Chavez started boycotts of rutabagas and brussels sprouts, I would have been all over it. But lettuce? I had been back in The World from Vietnam having eaten most of my meals from olive drab cans and, rarely, at an under-supplied battalion mess hall. I once asked a mess sergeant what he had for lunch. “Hot dogs with winners bawled in soy sauce,’’ he said. They were delicious, especially the fresh baked buns.
I didn’t get any lettuce in my C rations and very little at the mess hall. I’ve always liked salads, so I didn’t join the boycott, and I voted for Nixon. Even with all his foibles, Nixon was better than McGovern. Come to think of it, he was better than anyone in the 2020 presidential finals.
But back to the lettuce boycott. If you wanted to impress a date in 1972, you took her to a steak house where there weren’t many choices on the menu. They didn’t ask if you wanted a salad: They asked, “French, thousand islands or bleu cheese dressing? Fries or baked potato?’’ before finishing with “Butter or sour cream?”
I certainly wasn’t going to tell a young woman, “Sorry. We can’t have salads because of the plight of farm workers in the Salinas valley.”
Having read a lot of John Steinbeck, I knew where Salinas was. I doubt most of my dates would have. If they had asked, I would have said, “I think it’s east of Eden.”
We’re starting to hear boycott a lot because liberals want to punish Georgia after legislators tightened up election laws.
Georgia was roundly criticized for the long lines and other problems during the primaries, but by the time the general election rolled around, things went relatively smoothly. I found that amazing because most poll workers are up in years and some stayed home rather than get exposed to the coronavirus. We should be very grateful to those who worked.
As you undoubtedly know, Major League Baseball has pulled the All Star game from Atlanta and sent it to Coors Field in Denver. Go figure. Adolph Coors, the founder of the brewery, was one of the most conservative men in Colorado.
Georgia politicians are griping that it’s easier to vote in Georgia than in Colorado, which will enjoy the $100 million in business Georgia will lose. At least Atlanta will lose it, but they won’t miss it. After all, that’s where most of the state taxes collected in rural Georgia are spent.
Leftists are talking about boycotting Georgia in a lot of ways. When I get stuck in traffic on St. Simons approximately four times a day, I wish the visiting liberals would get indignant and take their money back home. At least long enough for me to get to the hardware store and back home.
Remember that game you used to play in the back seat of the car as your dad drove on the interstate? You’d see how many car tags you spotted from different states. You can play that on St. Simons now.
As I’ve written before, I love our roundabouts because they move traffic, but not always. Sometimes you get behind a visitor and it’s like they’re paralyzed in a corn maze. They’re afraid to move.
By the time you read this column, we may know how well the calls for boycotts of the companies that sponsor the Masters are working out. You can be sure that I won’t be attending the Masters this year. As if I could ever get tickets.
I’ll just watch on TV and maybe make myself an egg salad sammich at home.
I could also boycott Georgia-based Coca-Cola except my beverage of choice is tap water. Chances are if you switch from Coke, you’re just drinking something else Coca-Cola owns, including some brands of bottled water.
These boycotts work both ways.
Many Georgians, having already sworn off the NFL and NBA over anthem kneelers, say they won’t watch baseball anymore. I’m sort of conflicted on that. How would I get to sleep if it weren’t for baseball on TV?
We conservatives tend to not vote with our wallets. We complain about the leftist politics of most movie stars — by most, I mean 99.3 percent — then pay to see their movies. Hollywood gets precious little of my money and may get less.
Although there are exceptions, I think places where coffee costs more than $1 a cup support liberal causes yet some conservatives can’t live without lattes and frappes. My two coffeemakers at home make coffee the way I like it, hot, black and cheap.
This just in: Billions of cicadas will emerge this spring filling the air with an annoying sound sort of like outdoor versions of Fox News, CNN and CNBC. I could list more, but my editors won’t give me the whole page.
Ah, well. Have a nice day and boycott something. Start with sugar.