So what do you call the opening seconds of the St. Simons Literary Guild used book sale?
A book rush? A word race? Either way, it’s sort of amazing to watch the Thursday afternoon sale that is limited to guild members only.
The ropes come down, and it’s a small-scale version of one of those Oklahoma Territory land rushes except for the lack of galloping horses and overturning wagons as when sodbusters raced for free land.
Members fan out among the boxes of books stacked on tables in the Casino atrium. Some just look at the authors and titles, and pick up books at the bargain prices of $3 for hardbacks and $2 for paperbacks. Some read the blurbs on the back of the dust jackets while others open them, usually toward the center, and test read a few lines.
Some are buying for others, especially children, and choose those thin little books by the handfuls.
Then there are the professionals who buy with a grim purpose.
Allie Roemer of Shelby, N.C., cradled volumes in her left arm stacked on edge like pieces of firewood. Then she piled more on top of those. When she had all she could balance, she ascended the two steps from the sales area and piled them in gray plastic storage bins labeled, “Got Books, Sold.”
It is no double entendre.
“The name of my store is Got Books, you know, like Got Milk,’’ she said. “I probably have more than 70,000 items. More than half of that is books. I also sell vinyl, DVDs, CDs.”
She didn’t take long over any of the loaded tables, mostly the fiction, because she didn’t need to.
“I’m a big reader, too. I know what my customers like,’’ she said.
“I go all over,’’ buying inventory for her and her partner’s store, she said, but the book sale in Gainesville, which usually has 100,000 books and is a can’t miss.
Another buyer worked more feverishly than Roemer. He stacked a big, loaded tote pack on top of another, grabbed an empty bag and rushed back to the books. He looked like a man scurrying to get the family pictures and his great-grandma’s clock out of a burning house.
Fifteen minutes into the sale, the resellers had removed hundreds of books from the sales area.
The purpose of the sale is to raise money to buy library materials for the St. Simons branch of the two-library Marshes of Glynn system. Jim Ritter, the manager of the sale, said that amounts to at least $20,000 a year.
So you would think the pros would be welcome, but there’s another side to it.
You can always pick out the resellers because they have cellphones in hand scanning barcodes on the book jackets. Ritter says they can instantly check used book prices on Amazon.com or other sites and determine if they can turn a profit, usually a substantial one after they pay for gas and lodging. To get in early, they must also pay the guild’s $10 annual membership dues. They can make that back with one hardback sale.
All that doesn’t sit well with one volunteer, who, like some authors, wanted to remain anonymous.
However, she acknowledged, “Book sellers maintain their memberships, and they come to every sale.”
While member buyers shop slowly and carefully, the pros snatch and grab. One man dumped a box that was under a table for sale later and piled all the books into his bag.
As she watched the book sellers buy with dogged determination she talked about the unfairness of depleting the choices for the local members who pay for the privilege of getting a first choice. What they get instead is a depleted, picked over inventory with some of the most sought after volumes gone.
Les Breen is a member who comes to every sale with a list of about 200 books, read and unread. He picked up books and checked them against his list. He keeps tabs to ensure he doesn’t accidentally buy a book he’s already read as has happened before. He left the sale with seven books on his list, and you wonder if he could have had more if the resellers hadn’t gotten to them first.
There were hundreds of books left Friday morning although Ritter said donations, inexplicably, were below average.
If you’re a fan of James Patterson, Dean Koontz, Danielle Steele or James Clancy, it seems you’re always in luck. And if you’re looking for Tom Wolfe’s “A Man in Full,’’ there always seems to be a 742-page copy, but not...Thomas Wolfe’s “Look Homeward Angel.”
Ritter knows he has a problem among the members.
“The volunteers got an earful,’’ he said of the complaints about resellers.
He acknowledged, however, that the professional buyers fill a need,
“Those guys spend $500 each,’’ he said.
To replace that revenue, he’d have to attract up to 50 other shoppers, Ritter said.
Also, someone donated a lot of how-to books on photography, books that most people wouldn’t have given a second look, he said. But a book seller came through and bought them all, he said.
A lot of members also carry home boxes of books.
By Friday, Thursday’s mad rush was just a memory, but there were 30 or more buyers on average on a pleasant morning. They browsed and read and bought.
“Look around,’’ Ritter said. “Not one scanner in sight.”
That’s one for the books.