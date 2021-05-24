The 1964 Glynn Academy yearbook looked like most of the others before it, from the dedication page to the clubs to the ads.
The now long gone Marbut Co. and S.O. Jenkins’ Dixie Garage congratulated seniors as did Carley Zell, Class of 1917. It is unknown to your columnist if S.O. sold Esso gas, but I digress.
Headlines, or whatever you call them, delivered the same hard news such as Seniors Eagerly and Proudly Receive Long-Awaited Class Rings. Under old news there were Thoughts of Christmas Vacation Lend Extra Cheer to Campus Life.
You wouldn’t know about the history made by the Class of ‘65 unless you noticed the pictures of seniors Saundra Davis, Ollis Douglas Jr., Hubert Lee and Willie Moore Jr. I may have missed others who were the first students of African heritage to graduate from the state’s second and perhaps the nation’s seventh oldest public high school. It was chartered in 1788. That was the same year the U.S. Constitution was ratified clearly establishing equality. It took more than a while to catch up to the ideal.
Each senior’s picture had notes telling you they had been in the Science Club three years, the Math Club four and so on. Willie Moore Jr. had been in both clubs four years but not at Glynn Academy. He and his other fellow Black students had another notation telling the reader they had transferred from Risley High, the segregated school for Black students. You can bet that Risley had no transfers from Glynn Academy.
I don’t know who asked for those disclaimers, but they weren’t the only transfers. You have to figure some senior had transferred from Waycross High or Hoboken because a dad got a job at Brunswick Pulp. Those White students were not set apart.
Robert Griffin was there for all of it and could have easily passed for one “a them outside agitators,” as southern sheriffs, governors and mayors liked to call them. The leader of the movement to integrate schools and business was another outsider, the Rev. Julius Caesar Hope who CBS featured in a documentary called “The Quiet Conflict.”
It was the quiet part that drew CBS to Brunswick to interview Black and White residents, Griffin said.
Things were anything but quiet elsewhere in the country during Martin Luther King Jr.’s civil rights marches, and there was violence as groups of Blacks sat down to be served at lunch counters, tried to attend classes in colleges or drank from Whites-only water fountains. The evening news had images of high-pressure fire hoses plastering demonstrators against store fronts, German shepherds ripping at their clothes and flesh, police officers in helmets swinging billy clubs into their backs, legs and heads.
In Brunswick, the barriers fell piecemeal, one government office or one five-and-dime at a time until 1970, the year of the big one, when Glynn County’s school doors opened to children of all colors, Griffin said.
That was six years after that handful of Black students left behind their friends and marched across the stage with strangers.
“We desegregated this community so peacefully,’’ Griffin said.
Griffin came to Glynn County from Pensacola in 1960, the same year the Rev. Julius Caesar Hope arrived from Mobile, Ala. Griffin came to direct the Risley High School band while Hope stepped behind the pulpit at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
They weren’t the only ones. The Rev. E.C. Tillman was calling for equality from Shiloh Baptist Church along with Geneva Lyde, the Rev. Raymond English and others. The 83-year-old Griffin is the only one still living.
As all those horribly violent scenes occurred in other places, the NAACP in Brunswick met and planned. While others demonstrated, they wrote letters to business owners and government officials.
Hope had a very pragmatic approach as he appealed for White government officials and business owners to do the right thing. He knew that Black people carried pictures of White people, Washington on the $1 bill, Lincoln on the five, Alexander Hamilton on the 10, Andrew Jackson on the 20 and so on. He also knew White businessmen wanted them in their cash register tills.
In spending their money at White-owned businesses, Blacks “cause them to ride in Cadillac cars, fly in airplanes, have wall-to-wall carpets and televisions in every room,’’ Hope said.
Reggie Holtzendorf, who went on to be mayor, figured he could do without their money in his restaurant.
“He met me at the door of his restaurant with a baseball bat,’’ and rather than admit Blacks, he closed and reopened it as a store, Griffin said.
Government was no different. The city closed the public pool at Orange Park rather than let Black and White kids swim together.
“The city manager said there was plenty of water in the Atlantic Ocean,’’ Griffin said.
Brunswick once owned a public golf course designed by the great Donald Ross. The city sold it to a private group that made it members only.
But the barriers ultimately fell and the doors opened. Amazingly, Griffin says he and Holtzendorf became great friends.
Later this week, seniors at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Some have been classmates since they were 4 and will be lined up alphabetically rather than by color.
In school, they have learned about Martin Luther King Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Union soldiers, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass and others who sacrificed for their freedom. Most of them have never heard of those few students who left behind their friends at Risley and spent their senior year among strangers.
They would be in their mid 70s now, and I can’t tell you where they are. But I know in 1968 they sacrificed to change things for the better.