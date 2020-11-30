The day after Christmas, the British celebrate Boxing Day by giving friends and loved ones gifts — boxed gifts, one assumes — in the second day of Christmastide.
In America, the day after Thanksgiving we celebrate Big Box Store Day in which we go shopping usually in enormous chain stores to buy presents we’ll box later. It’s called Black Friday because it’s the day retailers make enough money to put them in the black.
The coronavirus was expected to spoil that. It did for some, but not for those who donned masks — at least most did — and went shopping anyway.
“You can’t stop your life because there’s something going around,’’ said Samatha Knipper outside Target. Her family had come down a week from Forsyth, and she was shopping with the family they were visiting.
“Take your precautions, and do your part to protect others,’’ she said through a mask.
And she was actually enjoying shopping with the thinner crowds and bargains that lasted all day rather than just for the first 100 people who showed up at 5 a.m. like in Black Fridays past. And there was something else; “The people are a lot friendlier here than in Henry County.”
Henry’s surliness probably comes from the uncomfortable proximity to Atlanta, where legions of Grinches ride MARTA and stalk the sidewalks.
Heather Metty and Hallie Bruce came up from Camden County to shop. Camden County has the U.S. Navy but not an Old Navy nor Target.
“All we have is a Walmart,’’ they groused.
Yeah, but it’s a neat, clean Walmart.
“I’m missing Black Friday,’’ Metty said. “All night long starting on Thanksgiving and going until about 3 in the morning.”
They’ve been shopping online where there have been Black Friday sales all month, but it’s not the same.
Metty said she wants to stay up all night subsisting on Starbucks coffee and Target pizza.
“It’s fun. It brings in the Christmas spirit,’’ she said.
“The kids are at home, asleep with dad,’’ during those former all-nighters, Hallie said. “And at night, you have time to sneak the toys in.”
That not only maintains the suspense — it keeps Santa’s undeserved image intact.
At least some things are getting back to semi-normal during what they called a “crappy year,’’ when St. Marys canceled the fun part of the Scarecrow Stroll. The scarecrows went up, but the kids couldn’t walk down Osborne and get candy this year.
Metty’s and Hallie’s philosophy mirrors Knipper’s. “Put on a mask and go,’’ they said.
Brook Joiner and her mother Angela Franklin, who drove to Brunswick from Brantley County, said they didn’t miss the craziness as they walked toward Old Navy about 9 a.m.
“We enjoyed Walmart,’’ Joiner said. “We waited until 7. We weren’t there at 5. They still had all the advertised items.”
Usually, they ate Thanksgiving dinner together and then hit the afternoon and night sales. This year they could wait until the day after. Besides, Thanksgiving is not exactly a homecoming meal for any of them because they live close along with Franklin’s 82-year-old mother.
“We eat together every day anyway,’’ Franklin said.
Grandma was sitting out Old Navy because they were still pondering driving to the outlets in Pooler. “We do local first,” they said.
We all talk about the true meaning of Christmas and the material side of it really brings out the credit cards on Black Friday. But let’s all think about some things we’re thankful for when a tiny little virus left seats empty at untold Thanksgiving tables, some permanently.
We are all grateful for the health care workers still answering the call during the second wave of the pandemic. Although weary to the bone, they’ve kept working, sometimes bringing people back that appeared beyond hope. But for them, there won’t be as many empty chairs at Christmas dinner as there might have been.
I’m also grateful for the teachers who go to school and teach kids. It was hard enough before, but I can’t imagine what it’s like now including for those who try to hold kindergarteners’ attention through laptop screens. And one in particular, a Miss Davis whom I have never met. You have this grandfather’s eternal gratitude. You gain stars in your crown daily.
I am grateful for toilet tissue, paper towels, soap and clean water. I once had a government job that required me to carry my belongings on my back and sleep on the ground. I know what it’s like to be without them.
I am grateful for the silent majority and the silent minority even as their numbers dwindle.
Speaking of silence, I’m grateful we live far enough from the Golden Ray to have not been kept awake on Thanksgiving night as the grind on the capsized ship got loud. One cut down, six to go.
I am grateful for the woman who may have saved lives with a simple act of courage in picking up a Biden-Harris campaign sign from a St. Simons Island road. The sign had been in the road for days and, because people were swerving into the oncoming lane to run over it. There could have been a head-on collision. She risked her life in retrieving the sign and may have saved mine or at least helped me avoid a ticket for an improper lane change.
I’m grateful for everything I have.
I’m more grateful for my family from 2 to 90 and for those generous people who let me be their friend. I hope and pray I still have them all next year.