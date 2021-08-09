In his 102 years Bill Brown has heard and seen a lot in Brunswick. He’s seen buildings rise and fall and the staccato sound of roofing hammers falling, jack hammers hammering and noticed some subtleties.
He graciously wrote a short architectural history, including that of some architects, of what was once the heart of Glynn County commerce. He was around before Tait sold its first bag of 10-10-10 fertilizer, before Ned Cash put up his big clock and when folks got tipsy before there was a Tipsy’s.
The best tales, however, are what went on inside those walls, starting with:
• St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church was a frame structure until member Cormac McGarvey designed the current masonry church.
Like all good architects of the era, McGarvey favored indestructible terrazzo floors, but the church women who wore heels to mass clattered down the center aisle. The women decided that a carpeted aisle would eliminate the noise. Joe Schlosser, another member architect, asked how they planned to deal with the resulting hump.
“What hump?” they asked.
Schlosser told them that McGarvey said they could carpet the aisle over his dead body. McGarvey has since died, and his center aisle remains bare and smooth.
• The nearby Golden Isles Office Equipment Co. occupies a building that a Mr. Abbott owned. It had an apartment on the second floor with a meat market on Newcastle with an abattoir in the rear. Cattle and hogs were slaughtered in the back and sold as loins, ribs, steaks and picnic shoulders out the front. The meat served downtown now arrives in trucks on rubber tires, not on the hoof.
• On the south end of Newcastle a couple of law offices were in second floor offices on the east side. As Bill tells it a man climbed the steps, borrowed $50 from his lawyer, walked downstairs and climbed another set of stairs to the other lawyer’s office. He handed the $50 over to the second lawyer to file bankruptcy for him. The lending lawyer found himself and his $50 loan at the top of the list of unsecured creditors.
• Building codes can be a nuisance as they were to a man who wanted a balcony overlooking Newcastle attached to his second floor living quarters. The city refused to give him a building permit so he hired a carpenter to prefabricate it and put it up at night when the building inspector was home reading the evening paper or listening to the radio. After the building sold the subsequent owner hired the same carpenter to tear down the balcony, which had rotted.
• In the next block, Abraham and Millie Zelmenovitz owned a building divided down the middle with a men’s shop on one side and women’s clothier on the other. After their parents’ deaths, the four Zelmenovitz children inherited the building and businesses. Sadye Moses inherited the women’s shop that she managed and the sons, Carley, Maurice and Julius, inherited the men’s shop. The four children then went through the court to have their last name changed to Zell.
Maurice dropped out and bought a barbecue stand and prospered selling pork to gentiles leaving Carley and Julius with the men’s shop. Alas, it didn’t last.
During the Depression, Carley sold a man a $25 suit on credit, but the well-dressed customer didn’t pay. Zell sued and won a judgment before a justice of the peace. The man put five $5 bills on the judge’s desk. The judge picked up three as court costs and left Carley Zell with $10.
That was enough for Zell so he got out of the clothing business and borrowed money at 4 percent and used it to finance cars at 8 percent. He also ran the commissary at the J.A. Jones Co. shipyard selling meals to men and women who built Liberty Ships during World War II.
Your columnist adds this: Carley Zell made a lot of money during his 106 years and upon his death in 2006, he owned 500,000 square feet of warehouses in Jacksonville. Well into his 90s, Zell put on a coat and tie every day at his Sea Island house and went to his office in downtown Brunswick. There was never a more zealous booster of Brunswick, Ga., than Carley Zell.
• Vance Mitchell had his law office on the second floor of a building on Newcastle. Mitchell was also City Court judge where a man who was repeatedly drunk in public appeared before him again.
Mitchell threw the book at him giving him 10 days in jail and said he wished he could give him more than that but that was the maximum sentence.
“Are you sure?’’ the man asked.
“Yes,’’ Mitchell said, “that’s what the book says.”
“In that case,’’ the defendant said, “you’re a bald-headed SOB.”
• Bill also tells of a higher court, that of U.S. District Frank Scarlett who, for some reason, had to conduct a federal trial in the Glynn County courtroom. Like most other buildings, the courthouse wasn’t air-conditioned so the windows were up making it easy for the jury to hear a couple of guys swapping jokes outside.
Well, one told a whopper the other couldn’t top so they wandered off before a U.S. marshal that Judge Scarlett had dispatched got to them. It seems the jurors found the jokes more compelling that the evidence.
A lot has changed in the century since Bill Brown was born in a house overlooking the Marshes of Glynn. The Chamber of Commerce had the house, which was among the oldest in town, torn down, but Bill Brown remains with us telling stories.
Stories get out lot quicker nowadays thanks to Facebook and Twitter, but there’s a difference.
All of Bill’s stories are worth hearing.