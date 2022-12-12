COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shift in bone-chilling cold.
The man who works there does nothing to dispel the notion in his red shorts, T-shirt and cap — not to mention his snowy hair and beard. Then there’s the crowning touch, a red neon sign in the window proclaiming that inside one will find Santa’s Jewelry Workshop.
David Kitsmiller is the Santa and has been for awhile. He grew up in Michigan, a lot closer to the North Pole than his current residence on St. Simons Island. He was in Brunswick on Saturday night in a full Santa Claus suit waving to the crowds on both sides of Gloucester Street from the bed of a red Fire Department pickup truck.
Kitsmiller has the credentials as a 20-year member of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, a distinction that usually comes with age.
The organization has an admirable list of principles including: Upholding the magical spirit and meaning of Christmas, promoting the joy of giving and respecting the diversity of Christmas traditions throughout the world. It also encourages its bearded members to participate in charities and volunteer activities in the communities.
It is a professional organization and some members take pay for sweating in Santa suits under photographers’ lights trying to hold kids on their knees in a shopping mall.
Kitsmiller said children take one of two attitudes when they meet Santa, and there’s seldom any middle ground: They’re either struck mute in awe and disbelief or they’re screaming in terror.
Now 75, Kitsmiller joined the Bearded Santas relatively early.
“At 55, I was already pretty white,’’ he said of his beard and hair.
Last year, Kitsmiller rode in the Brunswick Christmas parade and worked the tree lighting. His health hadn’t been good in the four years prior and just after Christmas he underwent open heart surgery and has a scar down his sternum to prove it.
A year ago, he waved from atop a fire truck as adoring children waved back from the sidewalks, from strollers and atop dad’s shoulders.
Kitsmiller became accustomed to screaming crowds at an early age when he played bass in bands led by Bob Seger and Steven Tyler. He got goosebumps from the crowd yelling out there in the dark as the spotlights shined down. He also played with a couple of other bands back home in Michigan, The Bushmen and Ormandy, but domestic life didn’t allow for professional musicianship.
“I missed all the largeness,’’ he said. “I had a wife who said, ‘I don’t like you going on tour.’’’
He acknowledges that trouble often finds touring musicians.
As he played in bands and earned a college degree in physics, Kitsmiller never left a hobby he adopted as a child. He had bought stones, including opals, at a rock shop in his home town and started cutting stones when he was about 12.
The next step was obvious.
“I’ve got these stones. I’ve got to do something with them,’’ he said.
He drove about an hour to Southfield, Mich., to apprentice under Louis Martinez, an old-style jeweler.
“I learned to cut, polish and set,’’ and to make repairs, Kitsmiller said.
He’s owned five stores — including in Key West and Marco Island — and got into selling charms, which sold at an astonishing rate. When his supplier died in an auto accident, Kitsmiller bought the company and ran it out of a pole barn turning out 300 to 500 charms a day.
That success, however, was “taking my life from me,’’ so he sold it to his partner.
He settled on St. Simons about 4 ½ years ago where he makes a lot of repairs in his Santa shop sticking to a vow to never own another sales store. He would, however, like to get back into making charms again because he knows people would like to have mementos of golf courses and other places they visit, albeit not on that suffocating scale from before.
He is undoubtedly a serious jeweler, but he nonetheless sticks with his whimsical Santa Claus identity, at least this time of year. After Christmas, however, he’ll get a shorter haircut and beard trim to accommodate the coming warm weather. That haircut is a once-a-year thing because he has to have a longer beard and hair to his collar come Christmas.
As he talks from his workshop chair, a double door on a wall clock flings open where a cuckoo would normally emerge and a Santa wishes everyone a “Merry Christmas” before the doors snap closed.
“I guess it’s almost like feeling you’re a kid again,’’ he said of his non-paying Santa role. “Why do you want to grow up? That’s no fun.”
He sees children who believe in him and who dutifully and bashfully recite their Christmas list.
“It’s looking at children who don’t know that life...”
Well, life can be hard on adults. A cherished relationship can break just like a must have toy from a Christmas past. Bills come in the same mailboxes where kids post letters to Santa. And your friends grow up and move on to other friends.
Ah well. But that’s for later. For now, Kitsmiller likes what he sees in those eyes that look back at him, eyes full of wonder and faith that all they have to do is be good for a few more days.
“The look in their eyes when they see Santa., their eyes just light up,’’ he said.
There’s no amount of money that can buy that, he said.
“If I can, for a few hours, bring joy to kids, I win. Maybe I’m selfish. Maybe I get more out of it than the kids get out of it.