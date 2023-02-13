Here we go again. Another Black man, Tyre Nichols, killed by police, this time in Memphis, this time in a beating by five Black officers, this time — actually time and time again — when the crime didn’t justify the reaction. Atlanta police shot a grandma years ago after she fired at whomever was breaking into her house. It was police making a drug bust at the wrong house.
There was the knee on George Floyd’s neck. I could go on, but what’s the point. Everyone with a TV or a newspaper subscription knows about them all. There are some who shouldn’t be allowed to carry a firearm and a badge at the same time. Some are scared and shoot too quickly. Some are angry at the world.
Once again, protesters, activists and politicians are calling it systemic racism in spite of everyone there being of the same race. This was not racism. It looked more like gang violence, a vicious beat down.
As my mama’s late cousin Lela Evans used to say, “That’s just meanness.”
We don’t talk much about the other side. In 2020, 312 police officers were shot in the line of duty, and 47 of them died. If things continue as they are, that number will be eclipsed this year because 34 officers were shot in January, nine in ambushes.
Activists are calling for change. We have changed, and not for the better.
We’ve gone nuts. Memphis ain’t Mayberry, but it used to be better. My experience with the city is passing through on the way to Utah or Colorado. I don’t have much experience with any city.
I grew up six miles from the nearest caution light, which was at the big curve in Starr, S.C.
The city police officer, Frank — I’m not sure anyone knew his last name — wore a badge pinned to whatever shirt he wanted to wear. His main duty was directing school traffic at Starr Elementary mornings and afternoons.
He was standing by his car one day when a young guy tore past in a hopped up Chevy. Frank hustled over to his car, reached in and flipped on his red lights — blue lights didn’t become the official police color until the late ‘60s. He let them flash a few seconds and then turned them off. He didn’t bother to give chase in his Ford.
“That boy’s gonna cause a bad wreck,’’ Frank said.
Reese Fant Jr., a columnist friend from the now defunct P.M. paper, the Greenville Piedmont, wrote about going to Iva in his youth and running afoul of some local talent who didn’t take kindly to out-of-towners using pickup lines on their girlfriends.
Reese fled with, he wrote, nine cars in pursuit.
“The law was running third,’’ he said.
More recently and closer to what is now home, consider Randall Lacey, who retired from the Glynn County Police Department then the Sheriff’s Office last fall. Lacey lived over by the St. Simons airport and kept office hours at the pier.
There, he formed relationships with families and a lot of kids. Once they reached their teens, many were worried more about disappointing Lacey than their parents. And that’s who he was to everyone, Lacey.
You didn’t have to do anything wrong to hear Lacey’s gravelly voice that could carry through the walls of a nuclear containment dome.
“Hey, bwoy. I’m watching you, you AND your buddies. Unh Hunh.”
But Lacey gave out a lot more hugs than warnings. On opening day of baseball season last spring, young kids flocked to him, they and their parents, some of whom didn’t even come up to Lacey’s badge when they had marched in the parade.
Lacey was a throwback, serious when he needed to be and open and friendly when he didn’t. He mentored students at Altama Elementary because that’s where help was needed and because, like everyone who knew her, he loved Michelle Drew, principal of the school until her sudden death last year.
There are plenty like him, at least to some degree. Former Glynn County police officer Robert Mydell neared Lacey status on St. Simons. A couple of years ago, at the Cops and Kids Christmas shopping trip, he put on a Santa hat and jumped onto Santa’s slightly overburdened knee.
I’d like to say that all my memories of police are good, but they aren’t. An overzealous South Carolina trooper once stopped me for running only 42 mph over the limit. But when you have an Impala Supersport with 396 cubic inches under the hood, the temptation is too great for a 19-year-old.
And I don’t think I ever had a pleasant encounter with a Jacksonville officer. But I understand. They’re always playing defense down there.
In my teens in Anderson, we had a cop who patrolled North Main during teens’ Friday and Saturday night cruising. He once pulled over my friend Gary Gunnells and threatened to write him for driving under the influence of an eight-track tape player.
Kids complained, but it was comical.
It’s not funny anymore. I wish I knew the answer. I don’t, but I do know that back then Sunday was not just a day off. Most people were in church on Sunday, but the numbers are dropping. The first time many of us hear something read from the Bible is at a funeral.
In church, they might hear something about “a kind word turns away wrath,’’ or “bless those who spitefully use you.” It usually works any day of the week.