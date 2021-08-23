Editor’s note: The last we heard, Terry Dickson was at the pier waiting for the next cut on the Golden Ray to start. We offer instead of his column a letter from Mayor Bubba Gene Hightower on a wedding/river rescue in Pond Scoggin.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are doing right good havin’ just attended what shoulda been the social event of the year for Pond Scoggin. As per usual we had us a little mishap that throwed the carefully planned nuptials of Lou Esther Byrum and James Jesse Longheaver into total confusion, not to mention almost drownded the groom.
Anyways, Lou Esther Byrum, who is the last of them six Byrum girls to get married, had been planning her weddin’ for better’n a year, but she done her research mostly over the TV by way of “Say Yes to the Dress,’’ “Four Weddins’’ and some others, the most inspirational of which was “My Big Fat American Gypsy Weddin’”. She seen some a them big old half-acre dresses and thought they was right purty. Anyways, she told her mama she wanted the biggest dress Pond Scoggin had ever seed and went of to bridal shops, but they wasn’t none wanted to tackle it.
Her aunt Polly Esther Byrum, for who Lou Esther is partly named, said she had a industrial sewin’ machine and would be proud to make it if Lou Esther’s mama could get the cloth, the shiny buttons and such.
Anyways, she made this big old weddin’ gown with a train that was longer than some things I’ve seen behind a CSX locomotive but it weren’t poofy enough, they reckoned, cause it just puddled up around her on the floor of the First Baptist gymntorium when she tried it on.
Well, Polly Esther’s mama had come up in the Hard Times and didn’t never throw nothin’ away includin’ all the bubble wrap that come in the boxes when they ordered stuff durin’ the first coronavirus scare. I don’t why you have to wrap eight rolls of toilet paper in bubble wrap at all them shippers done it likewise with ever thang from a dozen AA batteries to a plastic soup bowl.
They tacked that bubble wrap under that dress and it stood about waist high, and I reckon you could ‘a seen it from that international space station if you didn’t mistake it for the roof of a mall.
Anyways, on the say of the weddin’ she squoze through the double doors of the church and walked down the aisle by herself cause they wuzn’t no room for her daddy between the dress and the pews and once the vows was said it took about 20 minutes to get her turnt around and back out.
She wanted a picture of her and Jesse out on the city dock with the sun goin’ down behind ‘em which woulda been easy with a reglar dress, but this weren’t no reglar dress.
She went out to the dock first with the train trailin’ along the catwalk. Well, Jesse was tryin’ to ease out on the dock steppin’ around that train. He come near makin’ it but toward the end he got too close to the edge and it was tiltin’ what a sailor would call starboard and he fell off that catwalk and hit the water and sent up a geyser that would make Old Faithful jealous. Anyways, that old law about fer ever action they’s a equal and opposite reaction come into play. Relieved of its considerable burden of Jesse that deck flipped back up and throwed the bride off what a sailor would call the port side. And of course ever womangasped and the men just stood there lookin’ right studious as the bride hit the water and didn’t submerge so much as a inch because that bubble wrap made her right buoyant.
You know Mr. Dickerson, we’ve had a right smart of rain with that tropical storms Elsa and Fred and also a bunch of afternoon thunderstorms. As such, the river is runnin’ right hard and it took the bride downstream at a right good clip and afore you could say “Lorda Mercy” she was around the first bend and pickin’ up steam.
Well, we wasn’t in no hurry to go get her cause they wasn’t a boat in the water and we reckoned we’d just catch her at the bridge 20 some odd bends downstream and it’d take her a half hour to get there if she didn’t get hung up on no snags. Anyways, we made us a plan to get a hay wagon to haul her and the dress back but we never got to put it into affect.
James Jesse’s uncle Alfred had backed out of the weddin’ at the last minute sayin’ he had a sick, swimmy headache and was going to lay down till it went away. Well, I reckon it went away because he was coming up the river in his john boat with the 20-horse motor with Lou Esther in tow. He had the end of the train hooked on a cleat, and she was 40 foot behind him skimmin’ along backards.
When he got almost to the dock, Alfred hollered, “This is all I could do. I was skeered if I got her in the boat that dress would get caught up in the prop and there we’d be.”
All the women gathered around all fluttery and asked Lou Esther if she was all right and the men, with their priorities in order, asked Albert if he caught anything besides Lou Esther. A dozen warmouth and two blue cats was all he had, but that’s some fine eatin’ if you got enough onions in the hushpuppies.
Anyways, the women got the bride untangled and although she was pouty at first, she forgive James Jesse and they went off to honeymoon at Myrtle’s Beach.
Anyways, if it gets too hot for you and Mrs. Dickerson on the island, y’all come to Pond Scoggin. We always got something ice cold to drink and a warm welcome.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene