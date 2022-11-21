Audrey Easterling calls them all her babies, all 800 of the children whose first names, needs and wishes hang from nondescript Christmas trees.

Easterling, the case manager for the Salvation Army in Brunswick, puts up her “Angel Trees” every year in places where good people go. The one at Glynn Place Mall has white lights, a prismatic angel on top and foot-long paper ornaments with wish lists for those who have little hope otherwise of a prosperous Christmas.

