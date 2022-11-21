Audrey Easterling calls them all her babies, all 800 of the children whose first names, needs and wishes hang from nondescript Christmas trees.
Easterling, the case manager for the Salvation Army in Brunswick, puts up her “Angel Trees” every year in places where good people go. The one at Glynn Place Mall has white lights, a prismatic angel on top and foot-long paper ornaments with wish lists for those who have little hope otherwise of a prosperous Christmas.
A boy, 10, wants Minecraft games, as do all 10-year-old boys, from those who have little to the spoiled rotten kids whose bedroom floors are minefields of toys, electronics and, well, stuff.
An 8-year-old girl needs clothes and a 2 ½-year-old boy needs diapers. You hope his mom asks for underwear next Christmas, but better still, you hope that things change and his family has all they need.
A girl, 12, wishes for a bike and a jewelry making kit and her tag says she needs clothes.
A 5-year-old boy is said to love Spider-Man and he needs clothes. You hope he gets a Spiderman action figure or a Spider-Man car, but they do make Spider-Man underwear and T-shirts.
The bike is a common theme among the wishes as are shoes, clothes and winter coats among the needs.
A work colleague told me last week that she had gone into a Glynn County school that has a high number of needy students. The thing she noticed that saddened her was that their clothes don’t fit. That’s what happens in a world of hand-me-downs and thrift store shopping.
Easterling was at the mall Thursday checking things out. The tree had been full of requests a few days earlier and at least 15 had been taken by people who will shop for items on the list and deliver them to the Salvation Army. The tabs have full instructions on what to do.
Those 800 children are in 300 families. That’s up from 245 families during the Christmas of 2021.
“I need some children adopted,’’ Easterling said.
She’ll put up trees in Walmart and SAM’S Club stores and has one at each of the Advance Rehab offices and at Rich Products.
There’s also an artificial pink tree decorated with names and wishes at Carlyle Wellness on St. Simons Island.
We’ve all heard of double dippers. Chiropractor Phillip Carlyle is a double donor. As soon as all the tabs are gone from the tree, Carlyle, once-a-Marine-always-a-Marine, will begin collecting for the Corps’ annual Toys For Tots.
“We’ve got to get some toys for these kids,’’ he said.
It’s a pretty quick turnaround from making the list from applications sent out the first two weeks in October.
It’s funny how the needs get met. It makes you believe that mankind is good.
There are times when not all the gift tags are taken, but people sometimes simply donate toys to the Salvation Army. Easterling gets the lists of wishes and needs and matches them up with the donations.
One year, a computer error resulted in 70 children not getting on a tree anywhere.
Easterling put out a late appeal for help.
“Glynn County had toys all down my hallway running out the front door,’’ she said. “They’re going to take care of those babies.”
In a few days, Americans will flock to stores to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving sales. They call it Black Friday because it’s when many retailers’ bottom lines go from red to black.
For many children, however, it’s bleak Friday, just like most days when they go wanting.
I’ve told this story before, but the memory has stayed with me as one of the saddest things I ever saw. One Christmas, I helped Jessica’s church youth group deliver toys when she was in high school. We drove down Lee Street and stopped at a stop sign where men left the corners and crowded around my truck and the youth leader’s car behind me. They had things to sell. We weren’t buying.
We found the house, a small clapboard dwelling with a high porch where a bare bulb burned, and knocked on the door. When a woman opened it, we could see young children eating supper in the living room on a card table, on the couch and around the room.
We didn’t ask questions but it was obvious. These were grandparents caring for a houseful of grandchildren. We knew that the mother of two of them was in prison. That’s why we were there so that those two children would get something for Christmas. We didn’t know where the other parents were.
The sad part was we had nothing for the others, and you could feel the disappointment as they crowded to the door.
Who knows how we got into the tradition of giving Christmas gifts, but you can imagine it arose from those three wise men who followed a star to find Jesus. We’re told they didn’t make that trip on the first Christmas and that Jesus was at least several years old when they came with gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Regardless of how it began, it is a blessing to give to others less fortunate. Jesus told us the poor would always be with us so there will always be the opportunity.
It falls to us who aren’t among the poor to do what we can for Audrey Easterling’s babies.