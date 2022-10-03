There was an easy banter and a lot of put downs and self-effacing humor Saturday between brothers Juergen, 69, Bryan, 68, and Mark, 66. It’s the sort of thing you’d expect in a reunion of siblings who don’t see each other that often.
It was actually the first time Bryan and Mark Thompson had ever seen their oldest brother, Juergen Dobler, in the flesh. Mark, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, was at Bryan and Heather Thompson’s house in Brunswick ,and they drove up to Savannah on Friday night to meet Juergen, his wife, Moni, and son, Marc, at the Savannah airport.
Juergen was born in Germany after his father, Sgt. Billy Paul Thompson, a U.S. Army tanker, was back home.
A little over a year later, Bryan Thompson was born to Paul and Micky Thompson.
There was never a secret that the five Thompson brothers, including Greg, 67, Kevin, 61, and Darren, 57, had a brother in Germany.
“My mom told me,’’ Mark said. “She said, ‘Your dad was in the war, and he had a baby with this woman in Germany.’ She didn’t know anything.”
By anything he meant she didn’t have even so much as a scrap of a name of the other woman or that of her son, Mark said, “It was in the 1950s. The war was over, but she figured if Dad was in Germany it was during the war.”
The Thompsons made the connection with their German kin about three years ago and began making plans to meet, but COVID nixed those.
“He had no brothers,’’ Bryan said of Juergen, “and suddenly he’s got five brothers. And it’s not good.”
“There are six of us,’’ he said, “that we know of right now.”
The discovery of his brother’s identity came when Bryan went on ancestry.com as he worked on a family tree.
“They were running a special,’’ Bryan said, “so I figured, why not? It’s $59.95.” He submitted his DNA sample along with a credit card number.
But he was not the first to notice the apparent DNA matches. It was Marc Dobler who went onto ancestry.com and found the Americans who were the top matches for his own DNA.
Marc reached out.
“I’m looking for my grandfather,’’ he said. “Was your dad stationed in Germany?”
Indeed he was, and contacts were made and all the dates and places lined up.
Asked what he thought of his brothers, Juergen said, “Charming.”
As was their dad, apparently, which is one way to explain six sons on two continents.
Paul and Micky Thompson split up when Bryan was 9, the oldest of the four American brothers at the time. After a few years, the Thompsons reconciled long enough for the youngest son, Darren, to be conceived, but it didn’t last.
Bryan and Mark said their father drank. A lot. Mark recalled looking for his dad once.
“I went to a bar to look for him because it was 10 o’clock in the morning,’’ he said.
He settled on a stool and asked the bartender, “Do you know Paul Thompson?”
“Yeah,’’ he said.
“I asked, ‘Where is he?’ He pointed to the guy next to me. I said, ‘I’m your son.’ He said, ‘Which one?’
I said, ‘Mark.’ He kept calling me Greg,’’ Mark said.
His dad grew up poor in a farming community in Kentucky. Billy Paul went to town the first time at 8 years old and saw concrete, ice cream and electricity for the first time. He found a dime on the ground and didn’t know what to do, so he put his foot on it. He was afraid to pick up somebody else’s dime because that would make him a thief, and you didn’t want to be a thief in Kentucky. His dad told him to pick it up, and he used it to buy the first ice cream he and his brother had ever tasted.
The five Thompson brothers have seen their German brother via Zoom, but this will be the first time they can hug him and shake his hand. So far they’ve had the same reaction after seeing him.
“That’s Dad,’’ Mark and Bryan said.
Indeed, Mark and Bryan have a strong resemblance to each other and their father but not so much with Mark, who looks like his mother’s side of the family.
They were on St. Simons on Saturday at the visitor center, the village and then at the top of the lighthouse for a view of the island, the ocean and sound.
They’ll spend a few more days in the area and then head north into the mountains, then on to Ohio to meet the other Thompson brothers and other family members.
“Dad had 12 brothers and sisters. Three of them are still living,’’ and there are nieces and nephews, Bryan said.
For his part, Juergen wants to see how his American kin live, and he wants to see the Appalachian Mountains. “I want to see if they’re like the Black Forest,’’ he said.
Juergen already had a good opinion of Americans.
“The American did so much for us. The soldiers always gave of us things, Hershey’s,’’ he said.
He has things to show his brothers when they visit Germany.
“I’ll have to show you the roads where your father drove in those tanks,’’ he said.
Asked if they have game shows on German TV, Juergen said they do including “Deal or No Deal.” Bryan explained that back when he was mayor of Brunswick he appeared on “Deal or No Deal” and won a lot of cash.
Before climbing the lighthouse, they posed for a picture.
With a brother on each side and arms over their shoulders, Juergen said, “The handsomest is in the middle.”
And they all laughed like brothers do.