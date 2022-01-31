As darkness fell Wednesday, I shouted to Vonette, “I’m going to the pier.”
“What’s at the pier?” she asked.
“Nothing,’’ I said.
When I got there, I was disappointed to discover I was right. Not only was there nothing, there was no one. Well, almost. The wind was blowing cold as one hardy soul puffed on a cigarette or maybe not. The wind whipped a cloud to the east that could have been the product of vaping.
In olden times, folks stayed home when they had the vapors. Vapors has a different meaning now, but caught in a cloud of faux Marlboro smoke, you wish the emitters’ had kept their vapors to themselves.
There is usually something going on at the pier although now you get an unencumbered view of Jekyll Island’s eroding north end. I have nothing against Jekyll, but I miss not seeing part of it obscured by the Golden Ray and all the barges and cranes that ground it into eight pieces and hauled it away like Peabody coal.
They tell us one crane barge will return to claw 6,000 tons of aggregate off the bottom.
They plan to haul that away, too, but if it’s big enough, why not use it to armor some beaches? We already have Johnson Rocks named for the big granite boulders LBJ approved after Hurricane Dora. We could call them Biden Rocks. Biden rocks. That’s a phrase you’re unlikely to hear very often.
With the Golden Ray and the VB-10,000 gone, the view from the pier is less appealing. The VB 10,000’s lights shined in the dark for months along with lights on the booms of huge cranes and barges.
It had a Christmas tree look to it that actually provided some cheer during the pandemic.
One of the biggest crowds it ever drew was last May when it caught fire and spewed black smoke for hours. After the fire, the softened metal hull as seen from Jekyll went from a nice shade of red to a rusty brown.
People came from a long way to see that ship. Early one afternoon, a man in his 70s arrived in overalls and a cap that said he was a Vietnam veteran. He explained that he lived in a farm town north of I-16 and had driven south to the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin that morning for an appointment.
“I figured I had come that far, I might as well come on down here and see that ship,’’ he said. “Of course, I probably won’t be here more than 15 minutes before I get back in the truck and drive four hours home.”
He stayed longer because he struck up a conversation with one of my former readers from Jacksonville, a retired ship captain who was once had charge of an auto carrier like the Golden Ray.
“I couldn’t wait to get off of off that ship,’’ he said. “I hated very minute of it.”
Asked why, he said, “It’s complicated.”
Now, the view is good only when a big ship sails by or at sunrise and sunset.
There are, however, still things going on at the pier. Tourists come check out the catch-of-the-day and see what the Crabman caught in his cast net.
Then there are the regulars who meet at their set times of day. The afternoon crowd is a mixture of people, among them retired sixth-grade teacher Joan Harris who still teaches.
Joan practiced some international dance diplomacy a few days ago. She was sitting with her friends when eight Korean seamen arrived and pointed to the spot where the Golden Ray had lain on its side. If some of them weren’t aboard themselves when the ship keeled over, at least their countrymen were and had to be rescued.
Joan asked these seamen if any could do the Hokey Pokey and they acknowledged they could not, which shows you that education in the U.S. is far ahead of that of South Korea. In Joan Harris fashion, she got them in a group and taught them the intricacies of putting one’s left foot in, then one’s right foot and ultimately shaking it all about.
“They were good,’’ she said, and seemed to enjoy it. At the end, they all raised their hands overhead and did the little celebration shout. It is doubtful the Hokey Pokey is now part of the exercise regime aboard South Korean ships, but we can hope.
The winter crowd at the pier drops with the thermometer. There have been nights when Doug Lane, Jack and Kay Welch, Earl Perry and a few others toughed it out with their hoods cinched in tight around their faces leaving just enough room to ingest birthday cake if Martha Johnson baked one for someone. The Welches drove by on Thursday, Jack explained, “To see if there were any idiots down here.”
Because they lingered long enough for my arrival, there was one.
Jack said it’s too bad they didn’t take the mast off the Golden Ray and put it up at the pier as a memorial of sorts. It has probably been melted down by now.
“That’s the biggest thing that ever happened here,’’ he said.
Indeed. The last time a merchant ship sank off St. Simons was during World War II and with the help of a German U-boat.
We ought to at least take a Monday off in September for Golden Ray Day.
But teaching the Hokey Pokey to South Korean seaman is itself no small thing. You wish Putin would drop by some afternoon. It could alter the course of world events.