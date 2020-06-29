Today, America is 243 years and 360 days old. Or so.
America was supposedly born when a bunch of men in powered wigs and knee britches signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It’s a big deal when you put things in writing. It’s bigger deal when you sign it in blood as tens of thousands did in the Revolutionary War to compel King George III to honor that document.
We’ll have a subdued Fourth of July celebration Saturday. Virtually every sponsoring government around the country has canceled the fireworks, parades and other events as we continue trying to avoid the coronavirus. Instead of rockets red glare, it will be silent night.
Disease has been a problem for our nation from the beginning. It is estimated of the 25,000 who died on the American side during the war, about 8,000 were killed in combat and 17,000 died of other causes. You figure a good portion of the latter died of disease.
The British had about an equal number of deaths and probably would have put down the rebellion had they not had so much going on elsewhere in the world with France.
When Gen. Cornwallis surrendered to George Washington at Yorktown on Oct. 12, 1781, the war was virtually over, but America still wasn’t a country. There were gaps in the Articles of Confederation, and it was acknowledged we needed a constitution. We got one when 38 of 41 delegates signed the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Then it got more complicated because it required ratification by nine of the 13 states.
Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia and Connecticut all ratified it within a few days in December. Massachusetts balked because it noticed some rights weren’t guaranteed and signed only after it was guaranteed there would be amendments to remedy that. There were 10 called the Bill of Rights that included rights to free speech, to bear arms and so on. You know and practice them. Indeed, we practice many without knowing or even thinking about them.
After the convention, Benjamin Franklin was credited with responding to a question with an often repeated quote. When asked whether we had a monarchy or a republic, Franklin said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Maybe he said it. Maybe he didn’t. One thing is clear: We have kept it.
We kept it from King George III again in the War of 1812. Abraham Lincoln kept it from Jeff Davis.
We kept it from the Kaiser, from Hitler and Tojo, and from Kruschev who banged a shoe on a U.N.2021-1776 tabletop and vowed to bury us. We kept it at a cost of about 1.4 million lives.
All that political history about the convention is pretty boring. And battlefield history loses a lot when reduced to print.
But it was pretty exciting to the men who fired their weapons until the barrels were cherry red and to the men sent hurtling into the air when a torpedo hit their ship. Soldiers and Marines felt their mouths go instantly dry when a volley of shots splashed into the rice paddies around them. Many who have served in the military have heard the deafening roar and felt the ground tremble from incoming artillery.
They’ve seen the first people they would die for die for them and, ultimately, for us.
Through it all, America has given as good as it has gotten and then some to keep this republic.
Lincoln said it best at Gettysburg in perhaps the best speech every written. “Now we are engaged in a great civil war testing whether this nation or any other nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure.”
With his “four score and seven years ago,’’ Lincoln noted the country was 87 years old. We’ve endured twice that long since.
I find it interesting that the Confederate states were represented on two flags on the battlefields during the Civil War. They were represented on the Confederate flag with a circle of 13 stars representing each of them. They were also among the 35 stars on the American flag at the time.
And the 13 stripes representing the original colonies were all still there even though Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia had seceded.
Now we are engaged in a great and mostly uncivil war among ourselves with an increasingly alarming amount of domestic violence.
It will be testing. I believe we will endure. Next year, let’s celebrate the 245th birthday of the republic on the beach with fireworks.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and the Golden Isles for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.