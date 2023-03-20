What does a dollar buy? Not much even at the dollar store.
Not long ago, Hershey, Mr. Goodbar and Pay Day bars were about 85 cents at the front counter and 76 cents at Walmart for all the impulse buyers. Now they’re about $1.25. If I were to tell you what I paid for a Hershey bar with my grass-cutting money as a kid you would think me old. Let’s just say it’s a multiplier of about 12.
But not to worry. Someone benefits from that price increase. Your state and local governments through your sales taxes. The price you pay for a candy bar, a pair of jeans, a wig, a cell phone, a set of golf clubs or a dozen roses, the more your local governments collects.
And before that money gets in your pocket in the first place, your employer or you, if you’re self-employed, are deducting a portion and send it to the government in income tax withholding. They also send some to Medicare for your future health care weather you want it or not.
Speaking of taxes, one of my favorite movie scenes ever was in the Marx Brothers “Duck Soup” where we find Chico Marx being, as Chicolini, on trial for treason in Freedonia where Groucho portrays Rufus T. Firefly, the prime minister.
As Chicolini sits in the witness chair, Firefly learns the neighboring country, Sylvania, has attacked. “Declare war,’’ Groucho says. But the prosecutor says there would be consequences in funding the war.
Prosecutor: That would mean a prohibitive increase in our taxes.
Chicolini: Hey. I got an uncle lives in Taxes.
Prosecutor: I’m talking about taxes — money, dollars.
Chicolini: That’s-a right. Dollars, Taxes.
I couldn’t have let it go at that. I would have Groucho say, “We need defenses. Buy some fortifications. How much is a Fort Worth?”
Chicolini says, “I got a cousin lives in Fort Worth. It’s about 30 miles from his papa in Dollars.”
And you could have probably seen “Duck Soup” for a dime without paying a sales tax.
Chambers of Commerce always like to point out in their “win-win situations” that a dollar circulates six times in a community before it leaves. And every time it changes hands somebody pays a sales tax, 6 percent in Glynn County for general merchandise, 2 percent for food unless it’s at a restaurant where you’ll pay the full 6 percent.
That means a paper dollar generates 60 cents in sales taxes before it leaves. I’m not sure where the dollars go when we’re through with them, but I figure it ends up with some guy in Charlotte who wears cuff links. I know 20 cents ends up with the county and city and 40 cents with the state.
We also have to pay a tip at restaurants which used to be 15 percent, but now if you pay less than 20 percent you’re considered a skinflint. That’s a lot to pay for bad service which we seem to be getting in an abundance post Covid, at least at the places we frequent, which are, admittedly, not fine dining. But hey, we’ve got grandkids and we have to find places with chicken strips, pizza and grilled cheese with a side of grapes.
We were having the all-you-can eat soup and salad at one restaurant and the waiter just stopped coming back. They decided, apparently, when it was all we could eat, and it wasn’t much. At the same place, Vonette asked for a refill on tea. She did so politely, but someone must have thought her request was rude. Instead of refilling her glass, a wait person brought her tea in a to-go cup with a lid and a straw. Showing my utter disdain, I tipped 15 percent.
There are things worse than sales taxes on cheeseburgers. The state of Georgia levies $3.79 of tax on each gallon of liquor and the local tax is 83 cents.
Smokers pay 37 cents extra on a pack of cigarettes, which now average $4.92 a pack. That’s pretty low compared to some northern states and makes Georgia a relatively inexpensive place to contract heart disease and cancer.
New York’s $4.35 tax on a pack of cigarette’s is the highest in the country. New Yorkers pay $10.45 a pack for cigarettes.
They say the only things you can count on in life and death and taxes. Don’t think you’ll get out of taxes when you hear the last trumpet.
Funeral and cemetery expenses are taxable including coffins, flowers and markers. If you opt for cremation, the boxes and urns for ashes are taxable, which brings us to another old pun.
“What’s a Grecian urn?”
“About 20 drachmas a day.”
Not anymore. Greeks get paid about 30 Euros a day, which isn’t bad until you consider Greece has 19 percent sales tax charged every time an item changes hands from the raw materials to the finished product bought at the restaurant, corner shop or big box store. Not that Greeks have much left to spend of what they earn with the personal income tax rate of 44 percent.
That’s enough to make Sparta cuss, but pretty tame when you consider some personal income tax rates. Ivory Coast robs its citizens of 60 percent of their earnings while Finland, Japan, Denmark, Austria and Sweden aren’t far behind.
I got into this tax thing at the urging of an acquaintance who said, “Why don’t you do a column on all the taxes we pay.”
I started down that road, Binging and Googling my way to a questionable wealth of statistics. But I found the effort too taxing not to mention depressing. Chico would say, “Hey. Ain’t you a member of de press?”