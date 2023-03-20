What does a dollar buy? Not much even at the dollar store.

Not long ago, Hershey, Mr. Goodbar and Pay Day bars were about 85 cents at the front counter and 76 cents at Walmart for all the impulse buyers. Now they’re about $1.25. If I were to tell you what I paid for a Hershey bar with my grass-cutting money as a kid you would think me old. Let’s just say it’s a multiplier of about 12.

