I can’t tell you how old I was the first time I went fishing, but I remember it was a Saturday, that it was with my grandpa and we didn’t catch a thing.
I know it was Saturday because I was at his house and my grandma wasn’t there because she and my mother had gone to town for groceries.
Grandpa rummaged around in a cigar box he obviously hadn’t touched for years, pulled out a stick with black catgut string wrapped around it, a tin rattling with straight hooks and a few round, cork floats and put it all in a small paper sack. At the edge of the yard, where he shoveled up mounds of top soil and dumped it so it broke apart for me to dig around and pick out a few earthworms that I dropped into a tin can.
He drove his ‘40 Chevrolet down a dirt road toward the Savannah River that had crept out of its banks after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers stopped most of its flow at the new Hartwell Dam. We parked short of where the water covered the sand and clay roadbed and grandpa used his always sharp pocketknife to cut a couple of straight poles that he rigged with the line, hooks and floats. I don’t know how old he was except his eyes were still good enough to thread catgut through the eyes of hook.
We crashed through the brush until we found a place with a little muddy standing water and dropped our baited hooks into a small clear spot.
We didn’t get so much as a nibble, and it wasn’t long before Grandpa said, “Let’s go, Boy.’’ You’d think he could remember the name of his favorite of 15 grandchildren, but he often couldn’t. He cut the line off the poles, put it all back into the sack and we stomped and crashed our way back to the old Chevrolet and drove the dusty road back home.
As the lake got deeper, the fishing got better.
A few months later, the lake had come up “a right smart,” as Grandpa would say. That time we drove to a spot where a section of the “old” U.S. 29 was completely flooded. Off to the side was a flat, clear space where a few big red cedars stood in water. We were better equipped with bamboo cane poles but had the same line, hooks and corks and perhaps some of the same worms. I had released the survivors of the first trip in the loose dirt when we got back home.
Grandpa caught a little catfish about 10 inches long and put him on a stick. A few minutes later, my float went under and he told me to “Catch him, Boy.” I pulled up a catfish that matched his. Grandpa caught one more, and Grandma cooked the skinned trio with some of her incomparable hush puppies.
And it got better still. The Corps stocked the rising lake. and I have a black-and-white picture of me and Grandpa holding opposite ends of a stringer sagging with bass and bream.
When the lake filled, the once wooded little valley down the hill from his creaky house became a cove. He fished several days a week except in the hottest summer and coldest winter. I got off the school bus one spring day when I was in junior high, ran to Grandpa’s and Grandma’s where Grandma said, “Eddie’s gone a’ fishin.’ ‘’
I grabbed my own rod and reel and raced the half mile to his fishing spot where I saw him reel in his Zebco 33, secure his hook on a guide and toss his wad of chewing tobacco into the water. Whenever the spent tobacco hit the water, I knew he was done.
When I walked up, most likely disconsolate, he pointed toward a Styrofoam bucket where about a dozen minnows swam and said, “Fish up them minners.”
I put one on my brass hook, cast out to the middle of the cove and seconds later watched it take a little bobbing circle before submerging. I reeled in a crappie, or white perch to you Brantley County readers, to go with the three or so Grandpa already had. As the sun got lower, they bit like crazy and I caught the limit of 30 in less than an hour, sometimes catching three or four on the same mangled minnow. As I fumbled with about my third one, grandpa took over and took it off the hook and put it on the stringer as I cast out to the same spot. Sometimes, the float went under as soon as it hit the water. The only thing that looked better than that slip floating going under was the excitement in grandpa’s shining blue eyes.
It’s been my turn a couple of times lately. I took my grandson Benjamin to a friend’s lake on a hot day in the summer and he caught his first fish, a little bream, then a few more just like it. We had bought the worms and he fished with a state-of-the-art, child size rod-and-reel combo in a shade of safety green.
On Columbus Day, we went to another friend’s dock on a saltwater river. He kindly provided the dead shrimp and young Benjamin reeled in a good number of fish. Only one was of an edible species, a whiting slightly wider than the blade of a fillet knife. As you read this, all of them are swimming.
We drove home in my truck playing “I Spy,’’ both of us tossing out easy clues.
I’ve written already about Benjamin’s first fishing trip, including his naming the surviving worms. I figure this mundane account of fishing without Bill Dance was probably boring to most readers. As my best man Phil Batson used to kid after hearing one of my gripping stories, “I guess you had to be there.”
Maybe so, but someone figured that the Good Lord doesn’t subtract days you spend fishing from your total allotment.
I’m thinking He adds an extra day to your total every time you take a child fishing. At least it feels that way. I hope Benjamin’s little sister wants to go fishing with Grandaddy someday
I also hope I don’t run out of bait before I run out of days.