We always try to serve the public here at the Golden Isles Institute for Random Meddling. To better accomplish that we are offering a column that will provide answers to pressing questions, unsolicited advice on issues that are weighty and some with the gravitas of the Kardasian thought process. We do this in the understanding that this could be what the British call a “one off.” So here, dear reader, is the first and perhaps last installment of Mr. Answer Person.
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
When driving around town a couple of days ago, I saw “Help Wanted” signs out everywhere. There must be a severe labor shortage. Is it like that in Brunswick?
— Worried in Waycross
Dear Worried:
Of course not. Over here, a lot of the signs say, “Now Hiring.”
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
I read sometime back that although Alan Ours had already set a date for his resignation as Glynn County Manager that some of the County Commissioners voted to fire him. Their stated reason was they wanted to take county government in a new direction. Do you know what that direction is?
— Dumbfounded in Dock Junction
Dear Dumbfounded:
It took some research, but I think I have an answer. Using the scientific method, I went to the hall bathroom and flushed the toilet. The water flowed downward in a counterclockwise fashion. So I think the answer is counterclockwise and downward. If, however, these commissioners were in the southern hemisphere, such as Alice Springs in Australia’, the direction would be clockwise but still downward.
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
I get a little frustrated that people in the electronic media often misuse words. One example is turning nouns into verbs such as impact. I hear people say gas prices impact inflation. Have you seen examples of that?
— Dismayed on Demere
Dear Dismayed:
Yes I have as recently as Thursday when I heard somebody say on radio a group was efforting to do something. I think that is an example of efforting to wreck the language as they conversate conversely.
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
Are you the same guy that’s always bragging on Clemson football, the team my Bulldogs beat in the opening game of the season and that lost to Pittsburgh? They’re looking pretty pitiful. So what do you say now?
— Hunkered Down in Hiawasee
Dear Hunkered:
Clemson has beaten Alabama twice in the past 10 years, both times for the national championship. Has anyone else done that? Clemson may never do it again, but your beloved Dawgs ain’t done it once. Let me leave you with a quote from the Ring Lardner, the late, great humorist and sports writer.
“Shut up, he explained.”
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
I’m recently retired and am looking for a sure fire investment preferably one backed with the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Do you have any suggestions?
— Archie in Arco
Dear Art:
I would think there’s a demand for large print teleprompters for presidential addresses. But I’m just speculating.
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
Why was there less outrage over the people left behind in Vietnam than those left behind in Afghanistan? It seems pretty much the same to me.
— Vexed in Valona
Dear Vexed:
The people of Afghanistan had cell phones they could use to whisper to reporters in America that the Taliban was at the door and that they heard gunfire down the street. In Vietnam, they had no way to call from the rice paddies where the communists were re-educating them to death. Besides, the communist occupiers of South Vietnam had a lot of allies in U.S. colleges and universities. Judging from recent elections, they still do.
Dear Mr. Answer Person:
I’ve noticed lately that I sometimes say things that date me and make me feel old. Do you find that to be a problem?
— Curious in Kingsland
Dear Curious:
Do you mean like referring to the movie that is filming at Mary Ross Park as the Pink Panther instead of the Black Panther?
Maybe.
OK. We’re out of space. We may do this again. But maybe not.