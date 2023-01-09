There are some revered trees in Glynn County. There’s the Lanier Oak where, it is said, Sidney Lanier was inspired to write his poem, “Marshes of Glynn.” There’s Lover’s Oak in Brunswick’s South End, and the Avenue of Oaks that leads into The Lodge is among the prettiest avenues in the South.

A dead cedar, apparently with its roots shorn off by a storm’s violence, lies on its side north of the Coast Guard park access to East Beach. Some of its limbs have been splintered revealing the heart wood that gives the tree its name although “red” doesn’t really capture the beauty of a cedar’s color.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: A vision for a tiny tree on the beach

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.