Rebecca Weikel recently had a fun but harried day, up to a point. She had made three trips to Harris Teeter to get, among other things, ingredients for home-made pizza for dinner. It was the last trip that turned her into a sobbing pool of tears and perhaps wondering how much time she’d get off for good behavior.

She drove her white 2015 Mercedes GLK 350 to Harris Teeter for one last item. She had everything she needed but had somehow forgotten the pizza sauce, which, one could argue, literally makes a pizza a pizza.

More from this section