My mother celebrated her 90th birthday Aug. 21 with lunch, with balloons, a cake and most of her children up in Anderson, S.C. Her 96-year-old sister couldn’t come, and sadly, their oldest sibling passed away a few years ago at 102.
Yes, being raised in share-cropping poverty has its effects.
She got flowers, candy and a King James Bible with letters big enough for a billboard. I mean, verily.
The one of her six children who didn’t make an appearance was Mary Ann. She and her husband, Tony, had serious colds. At least that’s what they said.
The best thing she got, however, was more than 100 birthday cards. A good number came in the mail the day before her birthday, more than 30 came on the day itself and others filtered in later, including some on Sunday, all in spite of Donald J. Trump’s attempt to suppress greeting cards. She loved looking at them and remembering people she hadn’t seen in a long time.
Some from her church were delivered by hand as was one by Diane Hart Day who parked in the street in front of the house. Diane and I are about the same age and our families were friends when we were in elementary school. We got together for supper one night and my mother brought a big bowl of Jello with fruit suspended in it, but that wasn’t all. Somehow, a bottle cap got dropped in which is understandable with a houseful of young ‘uns. Diane mentioned it in her card.
“She always reminds me of that bottle cap,’’ Mama said.
Anyway, when the postman showed up while I was there, I thought Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was well named because letter carriers walked up the front steps each day with hands full of joy for my mother.
I don’t really understand why the Democrats are accusing him of trying to suppress the vote. It seems to me if the U.S. Postal Service can handle Christmas mail, which DeJoy says it can, they can handle the votes by mail.
Mail-in ballots make me uneasy. I know for a fact that the registered voter is not always the one who casts the absentee ballot and who knows who’s voting when we have a massive mail out of ballots? I think the days of fair elections are long behind us, and I don’t believe what either political party is telling me on the subject.
There are claims that Trump has politicized the post office. If he is, it’s nothing new. Mrs. Pennington, my high school history teacher, told of going to the post office when Hoover was president. Her mother lifted her up so she could see the postmistress, the first Republican anyone in Starr, S.C., had ever seen.
But the mail must go through as it has for as long as I can remember.
When I was about four, my grandparents lived so far down a dirt road lined with cotton fields, my mom had to drive a half mile to the main road to get their mail. We’d climb in my grandpa’s ‘40 Chevrolet and, Boots, my pet feather-legged bantam chicken, would hop in and ride with us.
When I was in grammar school, the mailman brought my Weekly Reader during the summer and, when I was in high school, my copies of Sports Illustrated and Newsweek. Yeah, you’re right. I was the only freshman in my high school who subscribed to Newsweek.
The first bar of Dial soap and first tube of Head and Shoulders I ever saw came as samples in the mail. It worked because my folks dropped Lifebuoy for Dial.
I went to the mailbox one day and found a little box from the Osteen Theater. Inside was a small doll with a missing head and the question, “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”
The mailman brought my monthly Doubleday Book Club selections, including some that weren’t always age appropriate. The best he ever delivered was Joseph Heller’s “Catch 22.”
The mailman brought the letter from Richard Nixon ordering me to report to Fort Jackson where I got a free hair cut and some new ill-fitting clothes that matched those of my new friends and fellow sufferers. A year later, I had an APO, or Army Post Office, address through San Francisco. The first letter I sent home told my mother my new address was Co. A, 3/21 Infantry, 196th Brigade, U.S. Army, RVN, or something like that. Battalion Sgt. Maj. Martinez had two rules, everybody goes to the bush and “write you mama.”
The day I got home from the Army, the mailman rolled up in the yard the same time I did. He had a Canon camera I had ordered out of a Pacific Exchange catalog and sent home. That was my first real camera, and I used it on my part-time job as a photographer with the Anderson Independent. I wore it slap out in six months and switched to Nikon. I fell partway down Lower Whitewater Falls with the Nikon, and it still worked but it was bent up so badly the back wouldn’t lock. I bought another Nikon, and never switched.
It’s been at least 66 years since Boots and I went to the mailbox, but I still like to get mail. In 2016, I got a lot of mail from Hillary and Donald and threw it all away unread. We once got three different campaign mailers from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter the same day.
Our former postman was a friendly guy who was training to carry out his plans to hike the Appalachian Trail after he retired. I don’t know the woman who replaced him but she works hard. With her at the wheel, the boxy little white truck goes up a street in front of our house before it circles around the block and comes back to our box. She stops at a box, puts the mail inside and the truck seems to squat a little on its back wheels before it scurries to the next stop before you can say, “Hello, Newman.”
The mail does get through.