I plowed some new ground in February when I did something I’d never done before.
I planted tomatoes. That’s right, maters in the South, t-mah-ohs for some Englishmen.
Usually, I plant them during Daylight Saving Time, meaning at least March, but we were still in standard time when I set a new standard for my spring garden. That timing is weird when you consider the only thing you usually plant in February is Irish potatoes. Besides their rhyming names, potatoes and tomatoes have little else in common except both taste better with Duke’s mayonnaise in a mater sandwich or tater salad. Well, they are both members of the nightshade family.
This means one of two things: My early planting will prompt a spring freeze and possibly the first time I lose blooming tomato plants to frost.
Well, I looked at the forecast and the chilly weather is coming again. For that I apologize because I realize that some arctic cold arranged itself and headed south as soon as it got word there were targets for frostbite.
But if we don’t get that killing frost, I may get my earliest home grown tomatoes ever. If so, this may be the first year I hide tomatoes on Easter instead of eggs. If that catches on you can be sure the Chinese will start producing shoddy plastic tomatoes to replace the shoddy plastic Easter eggs they sell us.
This could, however, be the last chilly spell and there’s a chance summer is almost here and the climate change we deny is an actual thing.
How else do you explain the live oak leaves showering down like it’s late March? And how else can sunflowers start popping up from seeds dropped last summer?
I don’t mind the leaves falling early because there may be a few more days of cool weather to do the usually sweaty work of getting them up.
If summer comes early, the two most recent sunrises of 2023 have come later — at least on the clock — as we went to Daylight Saving Time. Doctors say that’s dangerous, that it gets our lifestyles out of rhythm with the biological clocks that God gave us. We don’t follow the natural rhythms of getting up with the sun and getting sleepy as the dark settles.
I’ll wake up my usual time, but the clock will say 6 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. I don’t know why they say “spring forward” when all I want to do the first few weeks of Daylight Saving Time is fall back into bed.
Now they want to make it permanent. I keep hearing all this stuff about how good it is for the economy, that people spend money if they have more daylight at the end of the day. Your chambers of commerce, clubs and retail businesses are crazy about that prospect as are, I am pretty sure, your state and local governments that cash in on sales tax revenues. It will also mean that certain people will have more money to contribute to the political campaigns of those who vote to make it permanent.
But let’s go a little forward down the road, shall we? The loss of sleep can lead to early deaths, health experts say. That benefits only the undertakers and probate lawyers. On the other hand, heirs will have more of daddy’s money to blow and longer days to do it.
Also, kids who were on the sides of dark rural roads catching school buses on winter mornings are out there again waiting in the dark for buses. I always thought it was more than a little unfair that Glynn County’s elementary kids were out there in the dark while the buses for high school kids came later.
But that only hurts those of limited means. Parents who are well off deliver their children to school in their personal vehicles with the headlights on. Some families don’t make enough money to make car payments, buy car insurance or gas. Their kids have no choice but to ride the bus or walk.
But enough of that. With Daylight Saving Time, the people who go to the pier can stay later and there’s more time to work in our gardens. The tomatoes, squash and cucumbers don’t know the difference. They grow by the sun when it shines and the rain when it falls no matter the time.
I have no choice but to plant a garden. I don’t think it’s in the coils of my DNA, but it’s in my heart. One of my earliest memories of my grandpa is walking in front of him as he plowed his garden with a mule. He let me hold onto the slack ends of the cotton ropes as he pulled back on the lines and told the mule to “Gee” and “Haw.”
After that, I remember my stepfather borrowing Carl Campbell’s Farmall tractor or Fred Smith’s Ford to plow our gardens. He pulled the harrows across repeatedly until all the big clods were broken up.
I remember the pleasing smell of the newly tilled soil, which I missed once we moved to south Georgia. Maybe the sandy soil here doesn’t have the same smell as the loam back home or maybe I’ve just lost some of my sense of smell. I think it’s probably some of the latter because I can’t smell the rain anymore either.
Solomon wrote there is nothing new under the sun, and he’s mostly right. The times on the clock change. Nature hasn’t changed although human nature may have. Meanwhile, it’s going to be a long day.