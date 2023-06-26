We’re just days away from July Fourth, the 247th anniversary of the birth of our fair nation. And we celebrate by trying to blow off our thumbs with unregulated fireworks and with cricks in the neck from looking up at fireworks going off in the sky.
We’ll hear the usual stuff about the danger of letting children play with ladyfinger firecrackers and sparklers unsupervised because they can prove deadly.
They tell us to leave it to the professionals, to let the people who do it for a living set off the fireworks. That is no guarantee of safety, however, as evidenced by Glynn County’s July 4, 1937, fireworks display that left out the “in air” part of the bombs bursting. The “Ooohs” and”Aaahs” of the first few air bursts turned into screams of terror when the remaining fireworks staged in front of the old Casino building went up like Mount St. Helens. An account in The Brunswick News said there were an estimated 2,500 spectators — a small crowd by today’s standards — when the fireworks they had watched in the night sky started coming toward them. The fireworks were on a low table and, once ignited, “sent balls of fire, powder and other missiles in all directions several feet from the ground.”
Now, several feet from the ground is not what the average person wants in their fireworks so the crowd naturally panicked. The adults got the kids to safety in most cases, but some folks were hit in the back and the arms and legs, The News said.
“Others were slightly injured in the stampede when they were knocked down and trampled by hysterical persons or tripped over uneven objects in the dark,’’ the report said.
Some took refuge under cars while others found the automobiles to be hazards, which is understandable. Blinded by the flash of dozens of fireworks exploding simultaneously a few feet away, you turn and flee for your life only to slam into a parked car at full speed.
“One woman … was rendered unconscious when she was struck in the back by a ball of fire, thrown against a parked automobile: her head striking the hubcap of a wheel.’’ the report said.
R.C. Bulloch, who was helping set off the fireworks, suffered a slightly burned abdomen and arms. Officials blamed the premature discharge on a strong wind blowing sparks from the overhead explosions onto the fireworks bunched together on the table. Mr. Bulloch said a large spark passed under his arm and landed in the center of the table amongst the unexploded fireworks.
“I made several efforts to extinguish the spark but failed,” Bulloch said, “and was forced to run for my life.”
Six-year-old Tom “Buster” Missildine was watching up close with his parents and had no time to run for his life. “It was an exciting moment. I was close enough I got singed by it,’’ he said last week.
His parents loaded him up into the car, and they headed home in the terrible traffic jam that resulted on what was then a two-lane causeway to Brunswick. The Missildine family were also pent up in their car with the smell of Tom’s burned hair.
Naturally, a 6-old boy didn’t read the newspaper account and 86 years later remembers his dad’s explanation for the fiasco.
“He thought someone was drinking too much,’’ Missildine said.
Missildine’s dad had every right to believe someone was drunk because it was easy to get alcohol in those days.
There was a place in Brunswick called O.B. Bailey’s on the south end that got the nickname the Red Shed or the Red Barn. Nobody got carded at least up to the time Tom Missildine was a 17-year-old cheerleader at Glynn Academy.
“For 35 cents, you could get a beer,’’ he said. “It didn’t matter how old you were.”
Thus refreshed he and his mates would walk back to the field and enthusiastically lead the student section through their cheers for the Red Terrors.
If you think that was lax, the barkeeps on St. Simons paid even less attention to the rules, he said.
There were a couple of brothers who decided on who to serve by height rather than age.
“If you were old enough to put the money on the counter,” they’d sell you a beer, he said.
There is a bit of irony that his father was a linotype operator for The Brunswick News. He started setting type as a teenager, and how he got there had something to do with drink.
As Missildine explains it, his grandfather was a heavy drinker and one night, having had enough of his wife’s nagging, decided to teach her a lesson.
“He went out and sat on the railroad track and let the train run over him,’’ Missildine said.
Missildine’s dad and siblings had to go to work and turn over their earnings to their mother. Apparently Missildine’s father resented having to give up his hard earned cash and ran away from home at 12.
He became a linotype operator setting lead type for the old letter presses, and Clarence Leavy hired him at The Brunswick News when he was 14.
When the Navy flooded the area during World War II, his father rented a nightclub from the Cofers to entertain the sailors. When the bases closed after the war, his father shut down his club and brought all the spirits home. Young Tom no longer had to pay 35 cents for a beer. He’d just sneak some liquor out of the garage. He guesses his dad wondered where all the hooch was going.
Missildine is a happy man and laughs at the memories of his youth.
“We were rotten kids,’’ he said. “We flushed a firecracker down the toilet at the Casino and blew it up.”
He and his accomplices fled, but the adults chased them down. Thanks to quick thinking, they went unpunished.
“We made up a story. We said a sailor did it,’’ he said.
And a drunk one at that, most likely.
Hey, be careful with fireworks on the Fourth. And be careful with your libations even if someone else is buying.