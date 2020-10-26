It’s almost as if Patricia Gibson took two sets of vows when she married Billy Gibson, one to have and to hold and the other to hold elections. Only one is until death do them part. The other, chair of the Glynn County Board of Elections, is for a four-year term that expires in a couple of years.
But the Gibsons have a lot of time in with both because they both believe the vote is the basis of our democracy.
When the Gibsons were in their youth talking about marriage, young Billy made it clear there was a deal breaker.
“He said he couldn’t marry anyone who wasn’t registered to vote,’’ she said.
She might have registered the next day, but she was only 16 so she had to wait two years. When she turned 18, she registered and voted the very next time she could.
“I haven’t missed one since,’’ she said.
They were married June 14, 1958, and it wasn’t until the next year she discovered a coincidence.
“The next year on our anniversary, they were flying flags everywhere. I wondered what was going on,’’ and that’s when she discovered they had gotten married on Flag Day, she said.
In 1966, the Gibsons moved to Glynn County where he had a good career with Sea Island Co. Looking for ways to get involved in the community, they decided to become poll workers and to join a county-level political party. They joined the Glynn County Democrats and have stayed as others switched parties.
“The next thing I knew, I was a poll worker,’’ she said, “then a poll manager.’’
The two parties, Republicans and Democrats, each appoint two members to the Board of Elections and the County Commission the fifth. In the 1980s, Billy Gibson was chairman of the Glynn County Democrats and he appointed his wife to the Board of Elections. She hasn’t left and has chaired the board since 2002 except for two years.
The Gibsons have been a mainstay at the polls, and that has helped both of them develop an enormous respect for the people who start work before sunup and continue into the dark of night to ensure fair elections.
“I love poll workers. Their hourly rate isn’t great, but they want to serve our community,’’ she said.
Billy Gibson, long since retired, is keeping the door at the Ballard poll for early voting. He ensures that there aren’t too many voters inside at any one time during this time of social distancing and that everyone knows the process.
Poll manager Roger Grabo fits the profile of the sort of dedicated worker that Patricia Gibson loves. Like the two other early voting polls, Ballard is contributing to the record turnout for pre-election day voting in Glynn County.
Two voters came and dropped a ballot in the absentee drop box outside the front door and took two absentee ballots inside to cancel them so they could vote in person. To a departing voter, Grabo said, “Thank you for coming in, sir.”
“Every time,’’ the man replied as he pulled off his mask.
There have been a few challenges. When there was a long line out front, the lightning alarm sounded a few feet away at the Ballard ball fields. Grabo hustled to get people under shelter although the lightning was a good distance away.
There is another poll worker that both Gibsons especially love, their son Jim, who is working early voting at the fire station at the St. Simons airport.
He works in the insurance business in Atlanta but coronavirus sidelined him, as it has some long-time poll workers, so he accepted his mother’s request to come home and help with the election.
“It was good for me, and it’s good for him,’’ she said.
He spends a lot of time standing behind the row of poll workers getting electors through the ID and paperwork process. He often joins the applause that spills outside to those waiting in line. At midafternoon Thursday it was for a young couple voting in their first presidential election.
Anna Lau, 20, and Braden Colbert, 21, will be married next May.
“That was fun,’’ they said.
“This is awesome,’’ Jim Gibson said. “The election itself is so …. different.”
The poll workers and other voters applaud those voting for the first time and those who have moved to the area and are voting in their first Georgia election.
“It’s amazing to me how many people early voted,’’ he said.
But not everyone is enamored with the process, especially the young who find it sort of quaint.
They have an attitude of, “This is great, but this is old-fashioned,’’ he said. “They want to vote with their phones.”
Of his parents, he said, “It’s amazing the commitment they’ve had to it over the years.”
Growing up, he could count on them being gone on election day, but they have also served on other boards and authorities. He was accustomed to helping people solve problems in the insurance business but working the polls may be more rewarding knowing how dedicated some people are to the vote.
“We’ve had people come in with 1926 birth dates,’’ he said.
He doesn’t know if he’ll be back at the polls on election day next year because business is beginning to recover. But for now, he’s following a pair of good examples in his parents.
“I’m just honored to be able to help them,’’ he said.