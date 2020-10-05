Terry Dickson had written a semi-humorous column on the presidential debates, then the president tested positive and, suddenly, it’s not as funny. Some would have said it wasn’t anyway, but that’s politics. We offer instead this letter from Mayor Bubba Gene Hightower on recent events in Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yours fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are enjoyin’ us some a this cool weather and it’s about to where you can build you a fire down on a sandbar by the river and watch the water go by in the moonlight.
I know you ain’t gone believe it, but we had some actual excitement that bein’ a attempted robbery down at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough, but it all turnt out with no harm did.
It happened right before they locked up Tuesday night when Ralph said he had done a considerable business when people come for supper and stayed late so them that didn’t have satellite TV wouldn’t have to watch the presidential debate.
Well, apparently one of the diners seen that the cash register was so full a bills that Ralph’s counter woman Trudy McGruder, who also runs the cash register, couldn’t hardly shut the drawer. Anyways, about the time the last customers left, this feller come skulking in and Trudy said he was suspicious right off because he was wearin’ a Auburn flag for a face mask and his hands was jammed down in his pocket.
Says he to Trudy “Get a paper bag and fill it up.”
“With what?” Trudy asked. “Battered French fries? Barbecue wings? You got to tell me what you want.”
“I want all the cash in that there register,’’ the feller said.
Trudy come back with, “What if I don’t want to give it to you?”
“I got a gun,’’ he said and eased the butt of a pistol out of his right pocket but he slid it out too fur and Trudy who happened to be wearin’ her cat eye glasses could make out the word Daisy on the barrel. If you’ve eat at Ralph the last six months, you know not only does Trudy get a salary she also gets to eat free and often and she has took advantage of that.
She told Guynell she could eat her weight in Ralph’s battered fries, but they ain’t that many taters in Pond Scoggin.
Anyways, when she spied that Daisey name, she said, “My baby boy got a pistol just like that for Christmas,’’ and she fetched him a lick in the middle of his forehead and he was fast asleep before the back of his head hit the floor.
They called the sheriff and he dispatched reserve Deputy Custis Speed who rolled up and put the cuffs on him. Custis picked up the gun and shook it and they wasn’t a single BB rattlin’ in it.
“It’s empty,’’ Custis said.
“So’s his head,’’ Trudy opined.
It’s the first real crime we’ve had in Pond Scoggin in the 10 years since we adopted a resolution making it a sanctuary city for distillers of corn-based products. Me and some of the councilmen went down to Ralph’s Friday to see if Trudy was sufferin’ any of that PTSD, but she was settin’ at a table with a crowd of young ‘uns around her and a blue stamp pad in front of her. She’d press her right fist onto that pad then mark the young ‘uns’ heads with a print of the three floweredy rings she wears on the fingers on that hand.
I hear tell when our suspect come before my cousin Judge Eustace Hightower for a bond hearin’ the judge remarked on his interestin’ tatoo. He’s gone be easy to pick out of a lineup for several more weeks, I reckon.
While we was at the Trough, we lit on a idea to bring some tourists over here Georgia-Florida week. We heard the Glynn County Commission outlawed drinking durin’ what you call Frat Beach and them students is probably gone be lookin’ for a place to burn up some brain cells.
You got to figure that folks that get fallin’ down drunk on a beach ain’t usin’ half the brain cells the good Lord give ‘em noways. Well we got some big old sandbars that’ll hold a pile of college students, but we’d have a rule that you can’t bring your own beverages so as to help our local Pond Scoggin distillery bidness.
One of the councilmen asked how we was goin’ to enforce that, and I reckoned we could put Trudy out there.
We still studyin’ on it and I’ll let you know if we do it.
If we don’t you and Mrs. Dickerson are welcome to evacuate to our house that week. We’ll figure out a way to get the Clemson game on TV for y’all since you got such refined tastes in football.
Either way, y’all come see us some cool night. I done split some fat lightered to start a fire at the river.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene