When we last heard from him Thursday, Terry Dickson was on hold trying to track a Christmas gift he ordered on line. We offer instead some timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I trust this here letter finds you and the missus fine and otherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell and Bubba Guy, our almost growed up onliest boy, we are doing fine and lookin’ down the barrel of a new year after Christmas bout wore us slap out.
They’s a verse that says peace on earth goodwill towards man but we seem to have gracious little peace in these parts come just about any of them holly days. It’s still half a year off, but I’m wishing they’d just go ahead and cancel the 4th of July cause we always seem to have a considerable amount of damage from homemade fireworks. When you soak ‘em in some of the products from our local craftsmen that make corn-based tonics and elixirs they tend to burn a lot hotter and longer. I’m hoping we don’t lose a barn this year like we done the last two. Not to mention folks seem to want to cause a ruckus around midnight on Christmas which pretty much wrecks the peace in Pond Scoggin and close by environs.
But anyways, we had our usual amount of excitement at the tree lightin’ ceremony at City Hall. The mayor that bein’ me always does the lightin’ and it turnt out good except for the star at the top which made a sizzlin’ sound and stayed unlit. Local handyman Shenandoah Pettigrew seen a chance to try out the used bucket truck he bought off the side of the road t’other side of Screven. Well, he swore he had tried it out and had done used it to shape up a live oak, but our tree-lightin’ was at 6 p.m. about four hours after Shenandoah’s first drank and he’d apparently had more than a few thereafter.
When Clive got about eight feet off the ground that knuckled boom froze in place and wouldn’t go another inch. Not to be outdid, Clive started yankin’ on the control levers as some of the men observin’ was offerin’ some criticism of a nature you wouldn’t call constructive. All a sudden that boom limbered up, shot straight up and fired Clive over the top of the tree and he was a gainin’ altitude when we seen him in the light of the sign at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough. Fortunately, he didn’t come down amongst the hot smokers out back but splashed down in the middle of the river channel where he popped to the top and swum to the bank. When he was knee deep and wadin’ he asked to borry my flip phone.
“Shenandoah,’’ says I. “Ain’t no need to call 911. We got the ambulance standin’ by if you hurt.”
He says, “I figure I got some of them soft tissue injuries so I was goin’ to call one a them TV lawyers from Jacksonville so I can get all I deserve.”
Says I, “You done this volunteer. You ain’t got no contract and ain’t got no case agin the city.”
“I know that, Bubba Gene. I’m thinking of suing the feller what sold me this faulty bucket truck,’’ he said.
I recommended he oughta sue the feller that made that corn liquor he drunk but you can’t talk sense to a feller that ain’t never had none.
But that wasn’t the worst of it. Herschel Stiffarm bought a whole page ad in the Pond Scoggin Shopper & Tattler offering his services in professional deep cleanin’ dentures. His ad was right alarmin’ warnin’ that over time you could get a build up of various and sundry bacteria that would compromise your manhood, turn the whites of your eyes yeller, make women’s hair fall out and give off a body odor that attracts skeeters and polecats.
A lot of folks, some up in years and t’others what had lost pride, molars and cuspids in bar fights, commenced to drop off their dentures and partials. Herschel said he needed to keep ‘em four days to pre-treat before cleanin’ ‘em.
He bought a cheap made in Red China mouthwash to dip ‘em that would leave a aftertaste so people would thank they been chemically treated. All he ever meant to do was spray ‘em down with a water pick he got fer Father’s Day 10 years ago and dip ‘em in that mouthwash.
The water pick was still in the box, but when Herschel plugged it in it wouldn’t hit a lick.
So he went to a back-up plan. He lined ‘em up grinnin’ at him on top of a saw horse, got out his gas-powered pressure washer and turnt’ the power to low. That low settin’ tweren’t low enough, howsomeever, l and on the first blast he scattered dentures acrost the back yard and in the gallberries beyond. When he rounded ‘em up, he done his best to match the uppers and lowers which he had considerable more success with than matchin’ ‘em to the rightful owners. He knowed he was in trouble when he seen he had a odd number a plates and when he got done re-assemblin’ he was shy one upper.
With no water pick and the pressure washer option off the table, he worked on ‘em with a brush and fine grit sandpaper. He returnt ‘em to the owners, about half of which said them dentures didn’t fit. One poor feller from Scuffle Town had uppers that was too tight and bottoms that was loose.
The worst was the Widow Daniels whose bottom teeth was perfect but the uppers was obviously a man’s cause the left front tooth had a gold cap with the mud flap woman carved in it. She fount them on her front porch Saturday night and Widow Daniels ain’t goin’ to miss church so there she was in the Pond Scoggin First Baptist choir singing a difficult alto with her top teeth clatterin’ agin the bottoms. Somewhere along the second verse of Amazin Grace she give up and just hummed the rest.
Folks went around to Herschel’s to complain but the lights was out, the doors was locked and they was a “closed for remodlin’ ” sign in the yard.
Anyways, we arranged a denture swap at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve at City Hall and it was a success except for that missin’ upper.
You and Mrs. Dickerson come on over New Year’s Day. We’ll eat some hog jowls, black-eyed peas, cornbread and collards and you can help judge the best quart of the New Year contest. I won’t tell your mama.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene