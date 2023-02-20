After covering the bridge run Saturday, our regular columnist Terry Dickson complained of a bout of altitude sickness and said he could not complete a column. We offer instead some timely correspondence from Bubba Gene Hightower, mayor of Pond Scoggin, Ga.
Dear Mr. Dickerson,
I hope this finds you and yourn fine and oherwise dandy. As for me and Guynell, and Bubba Guy, that’s our onliest boy, we are fine our ownselves havin’ recovered from a Valentine’s Day riot down to Ralph’s.
Anyways, we intended to depart from our usual tradition that bein’ going to our regular table at Ralph’s Barbecue Trough and enjoyin’ his Cue for Two special that he serves up on Valentine’s Day. We musta done that 10 years in a row, but Guynell wanted to do somethin’ different so we drove over to St. Simons fer a fancy dinner.
Anyways, that didn’t work out two well because everwheres we went required reservations, that or a 45-minute wait so we decided to come back this a way and try again next year. While we was over there, Guynell recollected that the couldn’t find the two-pound box of Snickers candy she had bought for Bubba Guy for Valentine’s day so she told me to pull in one of your island grocery stores so she could get some more. I obliged seein’ as how I had fount them Snickers a few days earlier and had eat ‘em all with good intentions of leavin’ some.
Anyways, I parked and told her I’d wait in the truck. She’d been gone about 10 minutes when this skinny teenager walked up and asked, “Can I, like, get your order, sir?’’
Says I, “No, son. I’m awaitin’ fer my wife. She’s inside buyin’ candy.”
He points at a sign and says, “Like, this space is for pickups.”
And shore nuff, they’s a sign says, “Reserved for Pickup.” I thought the boy was ignert so I explained, “Son, this here is a 1972 Ford F150 with a 8-foot bed and a sweet runnin’ straight 6 motor and a three speed on the column. It was my daddy’s and if this ain’t a pickup they ain’t none.”
Anyways, he was babblin’ about apps and such when Guynell come out luggin’ a bag with Snickers for Bubba Guy and some extras to tide us over till we got to Ralph’s so I thanked him for his trouble, crunk up and drove off.
Ralph’s was packed, but we got lucky and had settled into our table where they was a young couple next to us holdin’ hands across the table and makin’ googly eyes at each other. All a sudden this old boy slid off his chair, took a knee, popped open a ring box and said, “Sue Belle, will you marry me?”
Well, she put a hand over her mouth and seemed pleased until she looked around and seen ever body in the place lookin’ at ‘em waitin’ fer her to say something. Buford Jimerson set there froze with his chaw of after supper tobaccer halfway to his mouth and waitperson Susie Hartfeld had spilt tea toppin’ off a glass. Sue Belle was embarrassed half to death. She turnt bright red and said, “Joe Bill, this ain’t the time nor the place and if you want a answer now, I got one.”
Now Ralph keeps a array of his selfmade sauces on the table, sometimes eight or more, and Sue Belle’s hand fell first on the reglar which she flung and hit Joe Bill in the chest and the top popped off and sayce flew ever wheres. His grin turnt to a gape when she snatched up another squeeze bottle and let loose a big stream in his face. Had she took time to read the label, she’d a knowed she had randomly selected Ralph’s Sweet Napalm which he told me was half molasses and half a mixture of cayenne, jalapenos and ghost pepper. Some of it went in Joe Bill’s mouth and some went in his eyes and he tried to holler but his breath was took by the pepper but some reckon he said, “I’m blind.”
Susie tried to help by throwin’ the rest of her pitcher of ice tea in his face and he got to his feet and did a staggering run through the door as two more bottles, the black pepper and vinegar and the Carolina style mustard sauce, hit him between the shoulder blades.
Once he hit the yard he reeled around like he was shore nuff blind, but he staggered down to the river and flung hisself in and went under. He come back up for air about a dozen times afore he waded out with his face the color Sue Belle’s had been.
He hollered “Sue Belle, I’m sorry.’’ but she ain’t heared it because the dust had done settled from where she tore off in his pickup.
Anyways, the excitement weren’t quite over. We heard some shots from up by the caution light at the rossroads and I walked up that way. It was Bubba Guy shootin’ his .22 rifle at what he declared was a Chinese spy balloon.
“First of all, Bubba Guy, ’’ says I, “they ain’t nothin’ in Pond Scoggin worth spyin’ on. And second of all, that balloon ain’t nothin’ more ‘n a Valentine balloon what got aloose from some Romeo takin’ it to his Juliette.”
We did learn Bubba Guy ain’t such a good shot.
Anyways, we had us a good time overall. If you are off on President’s Day, you and Mrs. Dickerson come see us. Come in your pickup cause we got plenty of parkin’ for ‘em.
Your obedient servant,
Bubba Gene