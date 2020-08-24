On his first day of kindergarten Thursday, our grandson Benjamin Malone was so far away he couldn’t hear the opening bell. He is starting his year in virtual school.
It took weeks of soul-searching for his mom and dad to decide he would be schooled at home via the internet for at least the first nine weeks.
All the home-schooled kids I’ve known have done exceptionally well, but this is different. He’ll have several teachers, his mother with her degree in psychology from Berry College and Glynn County teachers with degrees in elementary education.
But he’s going to miss some things, especially the other kids. The first day of school nearly overwhelms when you walk through those big doors down gleaming halls with strange kids all around even if someone familiar is gripping your hand. The last time I visited a school, it didn’t have bells, just an annoying electronic tone that they still called a bell.
My first school had a bell, a big brass one that sat on Mrs. Nell Jones’ desk. She was the principal of two-room Willaford School, and she rang it at 8 a.m., again at lunch, to call us in from recess and at the end of school.
Willaford had its smells. There was the smell of linseed oil that soaked the pine floors. You could smell the cedar shavings from inside the pencil sharpener on the wall beside the blackboard. You could smell smoke when our teacher, Mrs. Lorena Kay Little, who taught first through third grades, stoked the coal heater in our room. She had married a gentleman farmer, Bit Little, decades earlier but she was still Miss Kay to everyone.
I didn’t ride a school bus until third grade when they closed Willaford and sent most of us to Starr Elementary. Until then, I waited by the road until Miss Nell stopped to pick me up in her old faded blue Ford. Sometimes she had so many riders, she raised the trunk lid and a couple of the older boys rode back there.
But on the first day, my mother drove me to school in our ‘49 Ford coupe. A third-grader named Mack McClure came in a new Cadillac. I still remember him sitting on the big bumper before school started.
It’s not often you know everyone in your class, but I only had to remember Freddie McCown (aka Fred McCown III), Ronnie Busby and Tommy Smith. There were girls among the seven or so first-graders, but in those days the only girls who had any interest in us were Miss Nell’s sixth-graders who thought we were cute.
Years later, I took a picture of a skinny little girl named Jessica standing in front of our front door on St. Simons Island wearing a pink backpack. My camera used something called film, and I had to wait days for the Kodacolor to be processed.
I drove her to St. Simons Elementary and walked her to the kindergarten wing to Angie Burns’ class. We all came to love Mrs. Burns and Jessica surely still does. Not too long ago, I wrote a column that made Mrs. Burns unhappy. I got a call from Jessica.
“What did you do?’’ she demanded.
I couldn’t tell her a lie because she could find out for herself. Who knew that Mrs. Burns teaching her to read would come back and bite me? It’s been more than 30 years, and I apparently still rank below Mrs. Burns.
Truthfully, Mrs. Burns will always have a special place in my heart because she taught my little girl to read just as I still adore Miss Kay for sweetly teaching me that Dick and Jane were captivated when Spot ran.
“Oh, Oh, Oh. Look, look, look. See spot run.”
We should have had pictures of Benjamin on Thursday with a backpack walking down the steps of the house they moved into less than two weeks ago. And maybe a cellphone video of him walking down a noisy hall to his classroom.
What we have instead is Benjamin sitting barefoot at his Lightning McQueen table with a little laptop on it as he holds a sign that says, “Benjamin, 1st Day virtual kindergarten, 08/20/2020.” His “desk” is in a corner of his mother’s home office. I am very familiar with the corners of school rooms.
Jess said he was excited to start school and that he got up willingly at 7 a.m. and didn’t touch the TV. He had art on the first day and drew pictures of a turtle, a “leaf bug”, a frog and a pig. All were good, but I loved the pig.
His mom will be there to help him as she was on his first day. Now and then, his teacher will call on him individually, but until she does, he stays muted. I could have used a good mute button during my school career.
I didn’t have a column until Jessica was in middle school. I made myself cry writing about her starting high school, her graduation and our dropping her off at Berry College.
She almost made me cry when she wrote this Thursday:
This isn’t what I imagined for my sweet boy’s first day of school. It’s not what any of us imagined. Whether you are sending them to school or participating in virtual learning, everything has changed. Everyone is making some type of sacrifice.
He doesn’t know the difference, but his Mama does. He doesn’t know what the first day of kindergarten should be like. He doesn’t know the first day jitters of going to a big school. He won’t look for a cubby with his name. He won’t learn where his spot is to sit on the floor. He won’t know how happy he is to tell us all about his first day on the ride home.
He won’t get those things but he will get the best I can give him. It will be HARD and we will both struggle at times, but we will do it together as best we can. He’s my favorite boy, and I would run through fire for him. Kindergarten sounds easier than fire.
That was written by my and Vonette’s favorite girl. We’d run through fire for her. My hope is Benjamin will have the blessing of a Miss Kay and a Mrs. Burns. I hope they’re not always virtual.