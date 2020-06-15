Editor’s Note: This opinion piece was presented as such in the June 15 physical newspaper. This column, as others like it that have traditionally run on our Coffee Break page in the paper, are put in the local news section of our website as they are locally produced. However, we see how this can cause confusion for people who only read the story online. For clarity, we have added “Column/Perspective” to this piece. Going forward, all of our local columns will be properly labeled as such. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.
As things reopen, we’ll eventually get back to normal at least as far as the coronavirus is concerned. Nothing will be the same after the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
Liberals are taking full advantage and have made the stretch to say Colin Kaepernick had every right to kneel and wear his pig socks during the playing of the National Anthem. If you’re not marching and protesting then you’re wrong, they say.
Some things that were once abominable are now admirable and we’ll keep going down that road and pick up speed.
I’m betting at some point parents will have to go to school to sign a form opting their children out of taking a knee during any playing of the National Anthem. And who knows what they’ll do with the Pledge of Allegiance?
When cities ban police departments, you’re going to see crime go up. It will be like taking the speed limit signs off I-95.
Criminals already are taking advantage of what is tantamount to deregulation of crime. May 31 was Chicago’s deadliest day in 60 years when 18 people were slain. Add that to the seven killed in the previous two days and it adds up to 25 deaths in the city with the toughest gun laws in the country.
In New York, where leftist Mayor Bill De Blasio wants to shift money from the police department to youth programs, seven people were shot in 10 minutes in three separate incidents in Brooklyn.
I think De Blasio and other big city mayors will next ban private ownership of fire extinguishers. That’s because fire extinguishers can be used to quell the free expression of arson performance artists otherwise known as rioters. Pretty soon we’ll be able to see their best work in Jacksonville when Republicans hold their presidential nominating convention.
Confederate statues are coming down all over the country and Democrats are vowing to change the names of military installations named for Confederate generals. I found one list of offensive names that included Fort Lee, N.J., which actually honors Gen. Charles Lee, a member of George Washington’s Continental Army not the more famous Robert E. Lee.
Fort A.P. Hill near Bowling Green, W. Va., was named for Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, who always wore a red shirt into battle. He was one of the more competent leaders on either side and turned at Antietam by sending his troops into battle after a long forced march. As he lay dying, Gen. Robert E. Lee is said to have said, “Tell Hill he must come up.”
But then there’s Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., which is named for former president and Army general Andrew Jackson, who so notoriously oppressed the Seminoles. I suggest that the Pentagon, Congress and city of Jacksonville get together and come up with a new name, perhaps Fort Osceola after the Seminole war chief who was taken captive and died while imprisoned at Fort Moultrie on Sullivans Island outside Charleston.
Fort Gordon outside Augusta was named for John Brown Gordon, a lieutenant general in the Confederacy, who was a Georgia governor and U.S. senator after the Civil War. Fort Benning, which straddles the Chattahoochee River at Columbus, is named for Gen. Henry L. Benning, a Confederate general who was a lawyer, legislator and judge on the state Supreme Court.
A lot of Georgians have passed through Fort Benning. It is the home of the Army infantry and has hosted basic and airborne training, Officer Candidate School, the NCO school and others. It has the Maneuver Center of Excellence, where I once took academic style classes in the art of killing.
A lot of veterans have stories of the rigors of training at forts Benning, Jackson, Gordon and others. Ho Chi Minh City is still Saigon to me, just as I will always call Fort Jackson and Fort Benning by their original names.
And Confederate monuments are coming down. In fact, I’ve thought of a way to expedite the removal of the Golden Ray. Rename it the Robert E. Lee and it’ll be gone in six days, tops.
There’s one name you can change tomorrow if you like. Lake Thurmond has always rung false to me. I grew up north of Clark Hill Lake, and that’s what most locals still call it after it was renamed for Thurmond in 1988. This is one case when you can go back to the original and few would care. Clarks Hill is a little settlement in McCormick County, S.C., that was named for Revolutionary War hero Elijah Clark. Georgia has a state park named for Clark on its side of the lake and the state still officially designates the reservoir Clarks Hill Lake.
Strom Thurmond was a segregationist governor of South Carolina, a Dixiecrat candidate for president in 1948 and the oldest man in the U.S. Senate. In his later years, he was little more than a source of amusement in his home state.
Regardless of how many names you change or how many statues come down, the protests will probably continue for awhile. We may continue sheltering at home well into 2021, but not because of disease.