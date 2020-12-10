A defense bill that includes funding for the development and procurement of Columbia-class submarines to replace the Ohio-class boats stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has been approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The first Columbia-class submarine is scheduled to arrive at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in 2028. The base is currently undergoing renovations costing in excess of $1 billion in preparation of the new submarines.
Funding for construction of the new ballistic missile submarines is considered a priority because of their role in national defense. The existing ballistic missile submarines, Ohio-class, are aging and will all exceed their lifespans when the boats were commissioned in the 1980s and1990s.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a strong supporter of Kings Bay, has been a vocal advocate for the new fleet of submarines and the importance of the boats completed on schedule.
“This legislation ensures construction on the Ohio-class replacement continues to prevent any interruption in future missions at Kings Bay,” Carter said. “The submarines at Kings Bay play a critical role in our nuclear deterrence as the United States continues to face uncertain threats from around the globe. Kings Bay is the elite home to the Atlantic ballistic submarine fleet, and I will continue to support both this mission and Kings Bay.”