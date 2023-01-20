DSC_0968.jpg
Hyundai vehicles are parked at the Port of Brunswick.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

The Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island Terminal saw more than 650,000 automobiles and heavy machines pass through its docks in 2022, contributing to a record year for the Georgia Ports Authority, according to GPA.

The roll-on, roll-off terminal — the second busiest in the nation — saw 651,101 units during the calendar year, which accounted for 97 percent of all cargo coming into Georgia that can roll onto or off of a ship.

