When many people think of Haiti, they think of the devastating earthquakes and hurricanes that have killed thousands, the gang violence and economic paralysis that grips the nation that occupies the western side of Hispaniola.
The Docs Duvalier, Papa and Baby, the father and son presidents, set the state for corrupt government after their back to back 29-year reigns.
More recently, Haiti suffered through disastrous hurricanes and earthquakes that killed thousands with little help from their government. Indeed, an earthquake in 2010 killed at least 100,000 and may have caused more than 300,000 deaths. In 2004, Hurricane Jeanne killed 3,000 mostly in the eastern city of Gonaives.
So what is there to smile about in the country that was once known as the pearl of the Antilles? Plenty, says Ricardo Values who grew up in Saint-Marc northeast of the capital of Port-au-Prince.
He was in medical school when he left Haiti more than 23 years ago. He and his wife, Isabell, have five children between 6 and 21, and he now works in real estate in Boston.
Asked how often he gets home, Values says, “Not as often as I would want. I miss the people. I miss the laughs. I miss the food.”
His wife cooks Haitian food, but it’s not the same as eating it in his native country, he said.
When he visited recently for the first time in eight years, he heard a lot of laughter. In fact, it’s hard to get away from it.
“If you go to Haiti, it’s everywhere,’’ he said. “In spite of what’s going on, the laughter is like nowhere else.”
And he says the happiness is genuine.
“If they’re smiling, it comes from the heart,’’ he said.
His reference to “what’s going on’’ centers on Port-au-Prince, where many say there is no rule of law.
He spent time around Gonaives, where things are still working to a degree. That’s where he heard the laughter and where, he said, “I never heard a gunshot.”
The resilient and determined people are still meeting in the coffee shops, going to work and children are still in school. Things are not as they should be, but people are still making their ways.
He was there to visit with Beaver Brooks who, with his wife Kathy, left their home in Waynesville years ago and moved permanently to Haiti. They established Much Ministries, and with a lot of help, rehabbed a shopping center into Marketplace Gonaives, a shopping center where people could learn skills and sell their products. Much Ministries also started ProLead, a business incubator where a team helps people become good employees and employers, and leaders in the community.
Values says government has essentially given up on governing and helping citizens. The government doesn’t provide basic services such as telephones, roads, schools and clean water. Also, U.S. deportations are hurting especially when they send former prisoners back.
“The government doesn’t always get them back. They go about doing their business. Their business is doing bad things,’’ he said.
Non-governmental organizations, or NGOs, help but that help, especially money, runs out.
“There has never been a country that was great because it got help,’’ he said.
Haiti’s biggest problem is corruption that occurs in the most basic services.
“If you want a passport, you don’t go to the government. You go find somebody and give them a whole lot of money,’’ he said.
The person who takes your money knows somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody and, finally, you get a government issued passport that passes through a number of hands at an exorbitant price.
Meanwhile, in Port-au-Prince the gangs rule.
“If you want to get rid of gangs, stop the flow of guns. We need help from the U.S., France, Canada, the countries that have a big imprint on Haiti,’’ he said. “I don’t need the free money.”
Haiti needs people with skills and knowledge, people willing to teach. It needs help from the diaspora, Haitians who have fled the country and prospered. Haiti needs for them to invest in their native country where even small investments give big returns.
Haitians have a proud history being the first Black country to fight and win a war of liberation. And 500 Haitians fought for American freedom joining the colonists to push the British out of Savannah during the Revolutionary War.
The Brooks family did what they could to help the Haitians, but they didn’t stay there as they planned. They were the victims of crimes and moved back to Waynesville while the team they had established carries out Much Ministries’ work in Gonaives.
They acknowledge there is trouble in Haiti — Port-au-Prince is in near lock down from gangs — but that’s not all of the country.
“A huge part of the population of Haiti are people determined to keep going, to keep doing good, to keep planting rice and harvesting ripe mangoes and huge avocados. Businesses are growing in the midst of unrest and teachers are watching students light up with new ideas and engage in breakthrough concepts for development,” they said.
Much Ministries is hosting a couple of programs this week for anyone who wants to hear the story of the Haiti never seen on network news. Values and Saint-Jueste Francois, who directs programs in Haiti for Much Ministries, will be at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library on Tuesday night from 5:30 until 7 to talk about their country. Wednesday, they will be at Wake Up Coffee at 50 Aviator Plaza off Demere Road at the St. Simons Island Airport. They promise to answer everyone’s questions.
There could also be a few laughs. They’re both Haitian.