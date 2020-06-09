Glynn County Republicans congregated at Toucan’s Ale House on Monday to hear from one of the candidates running for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Rep. Doug Collins, R-9, started off with a speech in which he appealed to traditional Republican stances and heavily supported Pres. Donald Trump.
Collins is running for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, which was recently vacated by Johnny Isakson. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler, also a Republican, to fill the seat until the voters can decide on a replacement.
He encouraged attendees to vote for the president and other Republicans on the ballot in the November general election.
In the meantime Republicans need to take a cue from their opponents in the Democratic party, he said, and be more active and passionate at all levels in spreading the word about Republican stances on major issues.
Attendees were allowed to write questions for Collins, which he answered after his speech.
When asked what set him apart from Loeffler, Collins said he had a longer political career and track record of sticking to Republican values.
“I’m glad she was appointed, but I’m glad you’re going to have a vote in November,” Collins said.
Another asked for his thoughts on federal and state responses to the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said the initial $1,200 stimulus for households and the paycheck protection program — which provided loans to businesses that would be forgiven if employees were retained — were both good ideas.
He was in favor of ending the $600 federal supplement to state unemployment insurance, however, and opposed another shelter-in-place order.
Pointing to recent gains in the job market, he said the national economy is recovering and it would not be good to knock it off track again.
Collins was first elected to office in 2007 to represent Georgia’s 27th District — to the northeast of Atlanta — in the state House of Representatives. He currently lives in Gainesville and serves as the U.S. representative for Georgia’s northeastern-most district, District 9.
Collins, Loeffler and the 19 other candidates across all political parties running for the seat will not be on today’s primary ballot. They will all be running against each other on the same ballot in November.