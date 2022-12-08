What embodies the spirit of a Mariner? What best visually represents the familiar mascot at College of Coastal Georgia?
A committee at the college recently sought answers to these questions while embarking on an effort to reimage the Mariner mascot and give it a fresh look.
The months-long endeavor came to a close with the unveiling of the new Mariner at the college’s MarinerFest. Immediate feedback was overwhelming approval, said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at the college.
“People loved it,” he said. “We gave out over 300 new t-shirts, buttons, stickers and other swag. Other merchandise will soon be available for purchase in our bookstore.”
The new design is modeled after a loggerhead sea turtle, native to this area. He or she — as of yet unnamed — sports a Mariner blue coat and a white turtleneck with the sails logo.
“One of our biology faculty members, Dr. Dave Stasek, served as a consultant to make sure we captured the trademark physical characteristics of the species correctly,” Umfress said. “… If you look closely, you’ll notice the mascot is wearing a turtleneck sweater. While the weather in coastal Georgia doesn’t call for a turtleneck often, we just couldn’t pass up the pun.”
The new image replaces the tall, white-haired Mariner who has long been printed on college merchandise and spotted at college-sponsored events.
The process to redesign the mascot began with the formation of a “Mariner Mascot Reimaging Committee” that was made up of campus representatives from athletics, student life, marketing and communications, diversity and inclusion and several representatives from the student body.
“We solicited input from our campus community and reached out to alumni as well,” Umfress said. “We had over 200 people respond with over 520 suggestions.”
Many suggestions fit into a coastal or sea life theme. Some proposed ideas were a kraken, a marsh rat or an electric eel.
“Overwhelmingly, however, a sea turtle version of the Mariner seemed to be the most popular choice and made so much sense given the important role the animal plays in the Golden Isles,” Umfress said.
The history of the college’s mascot stretches back decades, to the founding of Brunswick College in 1961. When the doors opened, the school’s mascot was a lion.
When the college transitioned in 1968 to Brunswick Junior College, the mascot changed from the lions to the buccaneers.
“The transition from BJC to Coastal Georgia Community College named us the mariners, and that’s what we’ve been since,” Umfress said.
The latest reimagining of the Mariner mascot aims to freshen up the look.
“We are now and will continue to be the College of Coastal Georgia Mariners,” Umfress said. “The college’s name, our identity as the Mariners, our school colors, or our formal sails logo are not going away.”
The committee is in the process now of soliciting suggestions for names and writing the backstory for the new mascot. They plan to announce the name and introduce the new Mariner mascot uniform at Homecoming on Feb.18.
Administration and staff at the college are putting tremendous effort and energy toward planning for the college’s future, Umfress said, and the reimagined Mariner is part of that.
“We’ve completed both our five-year strategic plan and our 10-year facility master plan, conducted a review of our athletic department to align intercollegiate athletics with our institutional goals, and recently did a brand refresh on our college logo and wordmarks,” he said. “It seemed only natural that we would add an update to one of our most important institutional symbols, the mascot, as well.”