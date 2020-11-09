College of Coastal Georgia plans to participate this week in the University System of Georgia’s Ethics Awareness Week.
USG will highlight from today through Sunday its commitment to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct and remind the system’s community of its ethical culture. CCGA will host activities throughout the week to promote the shared core values of integrity, excellence, accountability and respect. The college’s theme for the week is “Celebrating our Ethical Culture.”
“Each year we celebrate Ethics Awareness Week as a reminder of the standards and core values integral to the success of educating students,” said Michelle Johnston, CCGA president. “We hope that during this special week, faculty, staff and students reaffirm our commitment to having an ethical culture and comfortable environment for everyone on campus.”
Ethics Awareness Week at the college will include a virtual keynote address by Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-Fil-A, Inc. and executive director of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation. There will also be a “USG Best Practices” panel discussion, daily trivia games, presentations on ethics topics sponsored by college departments and spoken word poet Kane Smego.