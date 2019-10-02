College of Coastal Georgia announced Tuesday that a new degree in data science will be offered next semester.
The college will launch a Bachelor of Science in Data Science beginning in Spring 2020, to help meet the needs of one of the most in-demand career paths available.
The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents recently approved the college’s proposal for the new degree.
The Data Science program will launch with five concentrations in computational data analytics, healthcare analytics, financial analytics, marketing and entrepreneurship.
Data science is an interdisciplinary field that analyzes and interprets complex digital data.
“Because there’s so much data and it’s easy to store, there is a need to have people who can dig through that data to figure out what the important pieces are, the patterns, and test those patterns,” said Tanya Cofer, associate professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics, in a statement. “This is a hot industry right now, and I don’t think it’s going to go away.”
Cofer helped spearhead the proposal for the new degree along with Syvillia Averett, assistant professor of mathematics and chair of the Faculty Senate, and Jose Lugo, associate professor of mathematics. The effort was made in collaboration with the School of Business and Public Management.
The computational concentration focuses on the basics of data analytics based in math and computer programming. Students will gain the skills to create the system or software that analyzes data.
In healthcare analytics, students will learn how to interpret collected health information, which can be used for hospitals, employers and health care companies.
The entrepreneurship concentration will help students understand and develop apps, said Skip Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Management and professor of economics.
The entrepreneurship path can also explore start-ups and how to serve clients better, Lugo said. Marketing will teach students how to leverage data for successful marketing strategies and understand consumer behaviors.
Financial analytics, also called “fintech,” or financial technology, is one of the most well-known and highest-paying areas in data science and analytics. Fintech helps answer specific business questions, forecast possible future financial scenarios and provide insight for improving profits. Fintech also focuses on the security of financial information.
The degree program will have access to the Georgia FinTech Academy offered through the USG.
The academy is a statewide initiative to create a pipeline for Georgia’s fast-growing fintech business sector.
“There are data science jobs everywhere, including sports,” Averett said. “Sports can include using data to keep the athletes healthy, figuring out where to put a sports team, and how to target customers to boost season ticket sales — there’s so much.”
One of the key components of the program will be communication.
“A big part of all of this is understanding psychology and being very good at communicating what you’re finding in this very technical, scientific world,” Averett said
The program is expected to grow, and its leaders plan to reach out to businesses in the community for internship opportunities and partnerships for service-learning projects.