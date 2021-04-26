College of Coastal Georgia will host its seventh annual campus-wide undergraduate research conference today, in a virtual format again this year that will go live at 10 a.m.

The Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Collaborative Explorations (SOURCE) highlights students’ faculty-mentored research and scholarship.

SOURCE aims to promote the significance of research and scholarship and to enhance the professional skills of students. The symposium provides students with an opportunity to gain experience in presenting their research and receive feedback which can enable further research and discussions.

The collaborative research efforts between students and faculty across disciplines will be available for students, faculty, staff and the community to explore.

Video presentations were added to the symposium last year, and this year’s event will feature three video presentations and 25 poster presentations.

SOURCE projects will be available for viewing online at libguides.ccga.edu/SOURCE2021.

