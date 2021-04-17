College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Service-Learning Symposium in a virtual format again this year.
The ninth-annual symposium will showcase more than 100 student service-learning projects and will go live at 9 a.m. Monday.
College faculty, students, staff, community partners and the community at-large are encouraged to attend the virtual symposium and vote on their favorite presentation.
The Service-Learning Symposium highlights the partnerships between the college and local agencies which have benefited the community and contributed to the students’ education.
Service-learning projects reinforce classroom instruction by having students apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world situations while addressing a need in the community.
For the 2020-2021 academic year, students have completed 96 projects with 68 different community partner agencies, and 23 new community partnerships were formed. The symposium will offer a chance for the community to learn how service-learning student and faculty members’ works have a direct impact on the area.
The winners of the annual Excellence in Service-Learning Awards will also be announced during the symposium. The awards recognize faculty, students and community partners who have displayed excellence in contributing to a service-learning project.
“We are excited to have a record number of project submissions this year with 115 presentations, which is more than double the number of submissions we had last year,” said Kimberly Mannahan, director of service-learning and undergraduate research at the college. “This increase in participation demonstrates the perseverance of our students, faculty and partners to continue engaging in service-learning in spite of the lingering limitations related to the pandemic.”
The Service-Learning Symposium will be available online at libguides.ccga.edu/2021Symposium. Projects and presentations will remain accessible after the symposium.
“Our students, faculty and community partners have put a lot of time into making these projects successful, and we are honored to showcase their commitment and impactful work,” Mannahan said.