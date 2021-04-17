College of Coastal Georgia will host its annual Service-Learning Symposium in a virtual format again this year.

The ninth-annual symposium will showcase more than 100 student service-learning projects and will go live at 9 a.m. Monday.

College faculty, students, staff, community partners and the community at-large are encouraged to attend the virtual symposium and vote on their favorite presentation.

The Service-Learning Symposium highlights the partnerships between the college and local agencies which have benefited the community and contributed to the students’ education.

Service-learning projects reinforce classroom instruction by having students apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world situations while addressing a need in the community.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, students have completed 96 projects with 68 different community partner agencies, and 23 new community partnerships were formed. The symposium will offer a chance for the community to learn how service-learning student and faculty members’ works have a direct impact on the area.

The winners of the annual Excellence in Service-Learning Awards will also be announced during the symposium. The awards recognize faculty, students and community partners who have displayed excellence in contributing to a service-learning project.

“We are excited to have a record number of project submissions this year with 115 presentations, which is more than double the number of submissions we had last year,” said Kimberly Mannahan, director of service-learning and undergraduate research at the college. “This increase in participation demonstrates the perseverance of our students, faculty and partners to continue engaging in service-learning in spite of the lingering limitations related to the pandemic.”

The Service-Learning Symposium will be available online at libguides.ccga.edu/2021Symposium. Projects and presentations will remain accessible after the symposium.

“Our students, faculty and community partners have put a lot of time into making these projects successful, and we are honored to showcase their commitment and impactful work,” Mannahan said.

More from this section

Pedego Electric Bikes opens on St. Simons Island

Pedego Electric Bikes opens on St. Simons Island

Sometimes people have a need to change course in their lives, and that’s precisely the case for Robert Echols. Robert, who with his wife, Wendi, and their sons, Kaemon and Reagan, recently opened the new Pedego Electric Bike store on St. Simons Island, had a great career with a leading mecha…