College of Coastal Georgia will present its annual Service-Learning Symposium in a fully digital format for the first time this year.
The eighth annual symposium will go live online at 9 a.m. today. College faculty, students, staff, local partners and the community at-large will be able to virtually attend the symposium.
The Service-Learning Symposium highlights service-learning projects at the college. Through partnerships between the college and community agencies, students in service-learning classes reinforce classroom instruction by applying what they have learned to address a need in the community.
Symposium attendees will have access to online presentations of projects from the past academic year and will learn how service-learning students’ and faculty members’ works have a direct, positive impact on the local community.
This year’s symposium will look different compared to recent years, but Kimberly Mannahan, director of service-learning at the college, said she felt it was important to showcase the large amount of collaborations, planning and effort it takes to implement a service-learning project.
“I am thrilled that we found an alternative format within which to host our annual Service-Learning Symposium,” Mannahan said. “The students have completed inspiring work that should be shared with fellow students, faculty and our community, especially during this challenging time.”
The winners of the annual Excellence in Service-Learning Awards will also be announced. The awards honor faculty, students and community partners who have displayed excellence in contributing to a service-learning project.
“The symposium is often particularly meaningful for students at Coastal Georgia because they are able to reflect on the impact projects have on themselves, their learning and on the community,” said Cody Cocchi, associate director of service-learning at the college. “The posters and other digital media also allow students to practice presenting their service-learning endeavors in a professional atmosphere, encouraging students to think deeply about their experiences. Faculty, students and community partners have put a lot of time into making these projects successful, and we want to honor their commitment and showcase their work.”
The Service-Learning Symposium will be available online at libguides.ccga.edu/2020Symposium. Projects and presentations will remain accessible after the symposium.