The third annual Coastal Scholars Showcase will launch at 9 a.m. Thursday in a virtual format. The event will highlight the work of the College of Coastal Georgia’s faculty and staff.
The showcase is an annual exposition of faculty and staff’s scholarly research and creative expressions. This year’s theme is “Resiliency and Restoration in the Face of Adversity: Promoting Growth and Educational Sustainability.”
Attendees are invited to watch a keynote address at 5 p.m. Friday. The address will be delivered by Dr. David Mulry, an English professor at the college. He will discuss his work “In the shadows of the ‘Heart of Darkness’: What Conrad kept hidden, and what he revealed.”
The community is invited to attend the showcase online and learn what faculty and staff have been doing in and outside of the classroom.
This year’s event is organized by the Faculty Development Committee, chaired by Dr. Neda Moinolmolki, an assistant professor of psychology at the college.
“The Faculty Development Committee is exhilarated to launch this event,” Moinolmolki said. “Despite unprecedented challenges, colleagues across disciplines have persevered in their contribution to scholarship and creative endeavors on resiliency and restoration. We believe it’s no better time than now to showcase their applicable work.”
Faculty and staff will present their works and contributions to their disciplines, which include research, creative expressions and published works. There will be pre-recorded presentations, and posters will be available online for viewing. Attendees will also be able to submit comments and questions to specific presenters for further dialogue and discussions.
Presentations will cover a range of topics, including poetry, American history, psychology, teaching and learning methods, service learning, conservation and mathematics.
“We hope this showcase will inspire and guide our local and campus community on how to persevere through challenging times,” Moinolmolki said. “Moreover, we hope this showcase will foster a stronger relationship between our college and the local community, creating opportunities for further dialogue and collaborations on common community interests.”
The virtual showcase can be accessed on March 18 via the link libguides.ccga.edu/coastalscholars2021.
Mulry’s keynote address will also be broadcast on the college’s YouTube channel.