College to host undergraduate research conference online

College of Coastal Georgia plans to host its sixth annual undergraduate research conference Friday in a digital format.

The Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Collaborative Explorations (SOURCE) highlights students’ faculty-mentored research and scholarship.The digital archive will go live on Friday at 10 a.m.

The collaborative efforts between students and faculty across disciplines will be available for students, faculty, staff and the community at-large to explore.

The symposium will introduce two new submission types — video presentation and narrated PowerPoint — in addition to poster presentations.

The digital archive will be available online at libguides.ccga.edu.

— The Brunswick News

