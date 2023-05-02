College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

CCGA spring commencement
Students begin the processional during the College of Coastal Georgia 2019 Spring Commencement at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

 The Brunswick News/File

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

The decision to host two ceremonies comes in light of the expanding size of the college’s commencement event.

