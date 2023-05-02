College to host two spring commencement ceremonies

College of Coastal Georgia recently announced its plan to recognize the achievements of the spring Class of 2023 with two graduation ceremonies, both of which will take place Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
The decision to host two ceremonies comes in light of the expanding size of the college’s commencement event.
The School of Nursing and Health Science students will graduate at 9:30 a.m. and students from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Business and Public Management will graduate at 1:30 p.m.
The ceremonies will feature remarks from Michelle Johnston, president of the college, as well as CCGA Foundation Chair Bill Stembler, Student Government Association Vice President Allyson Caldwell and Claire Hunter, who will give the charge to the graduating class.
“Commencement celebrates the most important work we do — preparing students for bright and successful futures,” Johnston said. “We are extremely proud of this class of graduates, as they embody what it means to be a College of Coastal Georgia Mariner — intelligent, curious, determined, creative and community-minded.”
This is not the first year the college has changed its commencement ceremony design to accommodate new needs. In May 2020, the college hosted an online spring commencement due to social distancing requirements brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The college offered a modified in-person fall commencement in 2020, through which students graduated in groups of 12 at a time and guest lists were limited to four.
The next spring ceremony was also modified into five ceremonies throughout one day with limited guest lists.
Since fall 2021, the college has held traditional in-person ceremonies.
The commencement events Saturday will be livestreamed on the college’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
To help ease traffic flow, there will be signage directing attendees coming onto and exiting Jekyll Island.