The College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of International Education will host a guest speaker on Tuesday who will discuss recovery efforts in Nicaragua, the second poorest nation in the Western hemisphere.
Sarah Junkin Woodward of the Centre of Development in Central America (CDCA) will give a presentation in the college’s Stembler Theatre at noon on Tuesday titled “2019 Nicaragua in Recovery…What’s Next? Linking U.S. and Nicaraguan Neighbors.”
The CDCA is a Nicaraguan project of the Jubilee House Community, a nonprofit, faith-based organization. The CDCA has worked in Nicaragua for 25 years, responding to human needs created by natural disasters and poverty. The organization focuses on alleviating poverty and helping communities become self-sufficient and sustainable by using integrated technology in all projects. They focus on organic agriculture, education, health care and economic development.
Woodward will discuss her work in Nicaragua and share how people can help with recovery efforts.
“The CDCA has been called to work with, and speak on behalf of, the poor in our area of Nicaragua, to share their lives and stories with folks in the U.S., bridging the gap between us to better understand the global and environmental connections between our communities,” Woodward said in a press release from the college.
Woodward, one of the founders of the Jubilee House Community, does an educational speaking trip in the eastern United States every spring, in hopes of bringing awareness to students and to the community at large about what’s happening in Nicaragua.
She also aims to share how other groups from around the world are helping people in Nicaragua become self-sustaining.
A craft display and sale will also take place in the Campus Center lobby from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. All proceeds will benefit the operating costs of the project.