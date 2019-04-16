College to host student research symposium
College of Coastal Georgia will host the fifth annual Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Collaborative Exploration (SOURCE) conference on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center.
The free event will showcase students’ faculty-mentored research.
This year’s conference will feature 47 student presenters and nine faculty members. They will share a total of 30 research projects through 25 posters and five oral presentations.
Research posters will be on display in the lobby of the conference center, and students and faculty mentors will be available to discuss their work and answer questions.
Poster presentations will take place from 9:30-10:45 a.m., and oral presentations will be held from 10:50-11:30 a.m.
— The Brunswick News