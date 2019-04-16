College to host student research symposium

College of Coastal Georgia will host the fifth annual Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Collaborative Exploration (SOURCE) conference on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center.

The free event will showcase students’ faculty-mentored research.

This year’s conference will feature 47 student presenters and nine faculty members. They will share a total of 30 research projects through 25 posters and five oral presentations.

Research posters will be on display in the lobby of the conference center, and students and faculty mentors will be available to discuss their work and answer questions.

Poster presentations will take place from 9:30-10:45 a.m., and oral presentations will be held from 10:50-11:30 a.m.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Author, volunteer releases new book

Author, volunteer releases new book

Cherry Dawn Chambers’ colorful ensemble perfectly matched her personality. The bright orange hat, intermingled with turquoise jewelry and bright blue nail polish, hinted at both her upbeat disposition and her eclectic talents.

Partnership adds 'icon' to board

Partnership adds 'icon' to board

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units in Glynn and Camden counties have just gotten a powerful voice to speak on their behalf.