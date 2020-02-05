College of Coastal Georgia will host its second annual Coastal Scholars Showcase this week.
The event will highlight the work of the college’s faculty and staff in their fields of study.
The showcase will be held Thursday and Friday at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the Brunswick campus. The events will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Friday.
The event invites faculty, staff, students and community members to not only see the work of participants but ask questions and provide feedback.
“Participants of last year’s showcase really enjoyed learning about what their colleagues are doing, and it gave them the opportunity to create new partnerships. Community members, too, came to take in some of the scholarly works,” said Karen Lucas, assistant professor at the college and chair of the faculty development committee, which organized the event.
Faculty and staff will present their scholarly works, including research, creative expressions, culinary arts, published works and new ideas.
The showcase will begin Thursday with a panel discussion titled “The College’s Impact on the Golden Isles.” Within the last year, the college had an economic impact of $104 million in the area and was responsible for 1,214 jobs. Panelists from across the college will present and answer questions about how their departments are contributing to the local area.
A reception catered by the college’s culinary arts program will follow Thursday night’s presentation and discussion. Poster presentations will be set up to showcase the faculty and staff’s scholarly works and visual arts. This display will also be up Friday.
There will also be presentations and reflective discussions throughout the day on Friday. Topics discussed will include the psychology of long-distance walking, social media, literature, economics, nursing and service-learning. Attendees are encouraged to interact with presenters and provide feedback on their ideas.
“We hope that the community will learn and understand that the College of Coastal Georgia wants to be a resource for them,” Lucas said. “We are a rising four-year institution and have grown so much over the years. We have a lot to offer.”
The showcase is sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs and School of Business and Public Management.