Scholars
Buy Now

College of Coastal Georgia launched a Black Scholars Program last year recognizing high achieving high school students in the region.

 The Brunswick News/File

College of Coastal Georgia will host the second annual Coastal Georgia Black Scholars Recognition Program this week to honor African American high school juniors from the region.

This year’s program will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s Brunswick campus.

The Black Scholars Recognition Program recognizes high school students nominated by their school counselor for academic achievement, civic engagement and leadership. Last year’s ceremony honored 76 students from 18 high schools in the coastal region.

Honorees who decide to enroll at the college after high school receive a waived application fee, are given priority admission into the college and become eligible to receive scholarships.

“These exceptional students have worked hard to be at the top of their class. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate them for their achievements,” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at CCGA. “For a good many of these students and their families, this will be the first time they have been on our campus. This program demonstrates our continued commitment to attracting a diverse, high-quality community of scholars and shows our honorees that the college is a vibrant and engaging academic environment in which they can thrive.”

Enrolled scholars will also be given the opportunity to participate in the Black Scholars Program. The program provides young men and women the opportunity to grow as scholars, professionals and leaders. There will be mentorship opportunities, leadership training, curricular and co-curricular support.

“These students are leaders in their community and are excelling academically,” said Quinton Staples, director of diversity initiatives at the college. “Most often, these students go unrecognized. The Black Scholars Program lets students know that we see their hard work, celebrates them, and that we want students exactly like them to help build our diverse campus of scholars.”

Community members and leaders are invited to attend the event and show their support for students’ academic achievements.

More from this section

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

County seeking lifeguards to address shortage

It’s the time of year when the Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is scrambling to find lifeguards, mainly at the beaches.

For some reason, the challenge this season is to find lifeguards for the county swimming pools this season. Normally, the biggest challenge is finding applicants to work on the beaches as lifeguards.

Ideally, the county will hire and train 10 more lifeguards for swimming pools. Training takes a week and the county pays the certification fee, said Jordan Sasser, county recreation program manager.

Training for swimming pool lifeguards is less extensive than for beach lifeguards, who have more equipment involved and a larger territory with changing weather conditions to deal with. Last year, the shortage of lifeguards at pools forced recreation officials to close the deep end of the swimming pool at Neptune Park Fun Zone.

Lifeguards are paid $15.41 an hour this season, which begins May 28. The pool is open six days a week. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays. The pool is closed on Tuesdays.

If a full contingent of lifeguards is hired, they will work about 30 hours a week. If not, they could be asked to work 40 hours or more each week.

Lexie Doke, the department’s program coordinator, said the summer lifeguards, many of whom are students, will have the opportunity spend time with their families during the summer.

“We are very flexible,” Doke said. “These kids have family vacations.”

The one day of the year Doke said everyone is expected to work is July 4, the busiest day of the season.

Jordan said there were improvements over the winter including the resurfacing of the mini-golf course, a re-plaster of the kiddie pool and the main pool expansion joint repair. A pool party shade structure will be installed in coming weeks before the pool opens, he said.

The recreation department will post a list of programs and rental opportunities May 1 on its website. People can also visit the recreation offices in person to sign up for programs or for more information.