College of Coastal Georgia will host the second annual Coastal Georgia Black Scholars Recognition Program this week to honor African American high school juniors from the region.
This year’s program will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s Brunswick campus.
The Black Scholars Recognition Program recognizes high school students nominated by their school counselor for academic achievement, civic engagement and leadership. Last year’s ceremony honored 76 students from 18 high schools in the coastal region.
Honorees who decide to enroll at the college after high school receive a waived application fee, are given priority admission into the college and become eligible to receive scholarships.
“These exceptional students have worked hard to be at the top of their class. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize and celebrate them for their achievements,” said Jason Umfress, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at CCGA. “For a good many of these students and their families, this will be the first time they have been on our campus. This program demonstrates our continued commitment to attracting a diverse, high-quality community of scholars and shows our honorees that the college is a vibrant and engaging academic environment in which they can thrive.”
Enrolled scholars will also be given the opportunity to participate in the Black Scholars Program. The program provides young men and women the opportunity to grow as scholars, professionals and leaders. There will be mentorship opportunities, leadership training, curricular and co-curricular support.
“These students are leaders in their community and are excelling academically,” said Quinton Staples, director of diversity initiatives at the college. “Most often, these students go unrecognized. The Black Scholars Program lets students know that we see their hard work, celebrates them, and that we want students exactly like them to help build our diverse campus of scholars.”
Community members and leaders are invited to attend the event and show their support for students’ academic achievements.