College to host International Festival

The College of Coastal Georgia will host its eighth annual International Festival on Friday.

The free event is organized in partnership with the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute, Inc.

The festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center and will feature international cuisine, live entertainment, an artisan marketplace, a culture expo and a special area for children called “KidFest.”

Tickets can be purchased to buy food and cost $1 each.

Food items will sell for one to three tickets, depending on the vendor and the item being purchased. Food vendors cannot accept cash.

The festival strives to build bridges between different cultures through education, food and fun activities.

— The Brunswick News

